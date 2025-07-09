Team India Shines at Kudo Japanese mixed combat sport World Cup in Bulgaria

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 9: A strong 60-member contingent from Kudo India proudly represented the nation at the Kudo Japanese mixed combat sports World Cup, held in Burgas, Bulgaria on May 5th and 6th, 2025. The Indian team showcased outstanding talent, determination, and sportsmanship on the global stage.

The squad was led by Head Coach Hanshi Mehul Vora and Renshi Vispy Kharadi, under the leadership of Kudo India Chairman and Bollywood superstar Shihan Akshay Kumar.

Indian athletes delivered a stellar performance, bringing home numerous medals and making the country proud.

Indian winners from amongst 30 countries and over 500 participants.

Gold Medalists:

* Rudrani Patel - Rajasthan

* Pema Thakur - Himachal Pradesh

Silver Medalists:

* Manasvi Madhukar Kamble - Maharashtra

* Aaradhya Rao - Rajasthan

* Nakul Grover - Rajasthan

* Dilip Patel - Rajasthan

* Priya Kumari Thapa - Income Tax, Himachal Pradesh

* Zidaan Vispy Kharadi - Gujarat

* Sohail Khan -Income Tax, Madhya Pradesh

Bronze Medalists:

* Babu Lal Chaudhary - Rajasthan

* Ananya Vaishnav - Rajasthan

* Anshu Kumari - Haryana

This commendable performance at the international level reflects the growing popularity and excellence of Kudo in India. The team's success is a result of disciplined training, relentless effort, and strong support from the Kudo India Federation.

