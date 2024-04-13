Team Rustic and Eva Live Forge a Strategic Partnership Redefining the IP and Event Landscape

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 13: Team Rustic, a leading event and conference management company, announces its union with Eva Live, a renowned player in the event IP industry. Through this collaboration, Team Rustic has made a strategic investment in Eva Live, reinforcing the agency ecosystem. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the event landscape, creating ripples, by leveraging the expertise of two industry leaders in the events domain.

Eva Live is the creator of stand-out IPs such as Asia's Biggest Bollywood Music Project Festival, Windmill, the Industry's first Kids Festival, Social Nation, the most significant platform for content creators, and many more IPs spanning across Tech, Lifestyle, and Gaming genres and holds a wealth of experience. Team Rustic's strength in corporate, branded and government events, coupled with Eva Live's impressive portfolio of festivals, IPs, and production expertise revolutionizes the event industry on multiple fronts and strives to create unforgettable experiences for its consumers, drawing on the expertise of seasoned professionals within the Event IP Industry.

Together, Team Rustic and Eva Live will be executing various events including festivals, concerts, branded IPs, government IPs, and more. It collectively establishes a robust presence in the entire event IP ecosystem, setting new benchmarks for excellence. With a shared vision of delivering exceptional experiences, Team Rustic and Eva Live are poised to offer unmatched creativity, scale, and efficiency to the audience and the clients.

Both entities will continue to operate independently while collaborating on strategic initiatives to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian IP market and explore further acquisitions of IPs in the events space. This union brings together two industry giants, each with different expertise, to enhance the event industry by delivering larger-than-life experiences. Furthermore, it marks the start of a fresh chapter in planning events and event curation where clients and guests alike are guaranteed to experience shows that are not only breath-taking but also captivating and inspiring.

The collective aim is to explore a plethora of festivals, concerts and event avenues, to give a promising and exciting future for the event industry.

Vinod Janardhan, Managing Director of Team Rustic shares his vision, "We're excited to partner with Eva Live to announce this exhilarating leap forward for Team Rustic. This union is set to redefine what it means to entertain, engage and revolutionise audience experiences with innovation at their fingertips. Eva Live's unmatched expertise elevates in the live events space, merging with our strengths to offer a vast array of standout services together blending unique strengths to unfold a broader array of services. Our clients will benefit from tailored, innovative solutions that promise captivating, engaging and unforgettable events setting new industry standards - where your vision becomes our masterpiece."

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director of Eva Live, expressed his sentiments about the partnership stating, "I'm delighted to share that we've joined forces with Team Rustic, a powerhouse in event management. Their deep expertise and extensive resources enable us to craft even more creative and memorable events nationwide. This partnership makes us an indomitable force poised to redefine the event landscape. Our audiences demand excellence and together, we're set to surpass those expectations at every opportunity. We're eager to explore new horizons and revolutionize the event industry. Let the adventure begin! As we embark on this journey, we promise to not only meet the horizon but to push beyond, crafting experiences that linger long in memory and spirit."

Team Rustic: Team Rustic is a leading event management agency known for its creativity, attention to detail, and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. With a diverse portfolio spanning corporate events, government events, live events and special occasions, Team Rustic has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry.

For more details, please visit: https://www.teamrustic.com/

Eva Live: Eva Live is a company that strives to create unforgettable experiences for its clientele/customers, drawing on the expertise of seasoned professionals within the Event IP Industry. The company aims to develop enriching Event Intellectual Properties (IP) that span festivals, concerts, and other large-scale events of diverse genres for consumers, brands, and government initiatives.

For more details, please visit - https://www.evalive.in/

