Teamvisory's The H.E.L.M. 2025: Redefining Industry Conversations

New Delhi [India], September 1: The inaugural edition of The H.E.L.M., conceptualized and hosted by Teamvisory Consultancy, transformed the India Habitat Centre into a vibrant hub of ideas, collaboration, and conversation. The exclusive, invite-only evening brought together brand leaders from FMCG, electronics, automobiles, D2C, healthcare, and technology, making it one of the most anticipated networking experiences in the insights industry this year.

Founded in 2021, Teamvisory Consultancy, co-founded by Nitin Kumar and Hemant Arora, has rapidly grown into a full-service market research powerhouse with a strong presence in India and the UK. With expertise spanning consumer insights, healthcare research, automotive studies, and online panels, Teamvisory has consistently set the benchmark for delivering data-driven strategies for leading brands.

The idea behind The H.E.L.M., according to the Teamvisory management team, was simple yet powerful: while companies compete in boardrooms, the industry itself thrives on collaboration, shared learning, and innovation. "The H.E.L.M. was created to connect leaders beyond titles, spark meaningful conversations, and celebrate the collective strength of the insights community," the management team said.

Adding to the evening's vibrancy, renowned comedian Appurv Gupta had the audience in splits with his witty take on modern work life and industry quirks, setting the perfect atmosphere for networking.

The success of the evening was driven not just by the collective management team, but also by the vision, strategy, and creativity of Kapil Narang, Ashish Dixit, and Devinder Malhotra, whose leadership ensured a seamless, engaging, and memorable experience for all guests.

With its successful debut, The H.E.L.M. has already generated buzz across the sector, sparking conversations about future editions. Positioned as an industry-first leadership initiative, it promises to become a premium platform where insights leaders meet, converse, and shape the future of the industry.

