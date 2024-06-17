Teaser launch of gradiente infotainment's Marathi film "Abhaya"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Marathi cinema has always been known for content films. The teaser of Marathi film "Abhaya", decorated with such an exciting story, has been launched in Mumbai. This crime thriller is produced by Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur in association with Rupesh D Gohil (RDG Production Pvt. Ltd.) under his banner gradiente infotainment limited.

Abhaya's producer Dr. Vimal Raj Mathur said that many projects are coming under his banner gradiente infotainment limited. He is also coming up with OTT platform, business channel and music channel soon.

Producer Rupesh D Gohil said that the shooting of the first schedule of the film has been completed while the second and final schedule will be shot next month. The film is planned to be released in Marathi, Hindi and South languages on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi.

Abhaya's story is about Savitri, a rural housewife who is troubled by her crooked husband. You will have to watch the film to know how Savitri copes with these circumstances and what happens in the end.

In this film, Drishyam fame Kamlesh Sawant has played the role of Constable Sawant while Yogita Bhosle will be seen in the role of Savitri.

The film is written and directed by Yusuf Surti. Among the rest of the actors in the film, the names of Harsha Nikam, Shraddha Wagh and Aarohi Bhoir are notable. The music of the film is composed by R.P Soni and the cinematographer is Vimal Mishra.

Based on the issue of women empowerment, the film is about a woman troubled by domestic violence. It is said that do not scare anyone so much that fear disappears from his mind. The story of the film revolves around this.

The writer-director of the film says that Abhaya is the story of a woman named Savitri, who is a fearless woman who takes the form of Durga. Its mystery and thrill will keep the audience engaged.

