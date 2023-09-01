Tech First Group Expands Presence to India with the Launch of its India Office, headquartered in Mumbai

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 1: Tech First Group (TFG), a leading IT distributor headquartered in Dubai, is proud to announce the official launch of its India HQ in Mumbai. With a strong presence across 14 countries in the Middle East and Africa region, TFG has consistently delivered IT solutions to meet the diverse needs of its partners and clients. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it strengthens its commitment to serving the Indian market.

TFG has been operating in India from its back office, building valuable partnerships and gaining a deep understanding of the local IT landscape, for the last 3 years. The decision to establish a physical presence in India is a result of the overwhelmingly positive feedback and demand from its existing partner network. The new India headquarters in Mumbai will allow TFG to provide dedicated support and tailored solutions to its Indian partners and clients.

With a turnover of over USD 40 million in the last year, TFG has consistently demonstrated its expertise and reliability in the IT distribution industry. The company's expansion into India signifies its commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the region's technology sector.

"India represents a vibrant and dynamic market with immense potential," said Akashdeep Singh, Chief Strategy Officer at Tech First Group. "We have been working closely with our Indian partners and clients for the last 3 years, and their trust and support have encouraged us to establish a local presence in Mumbai. This expansion allows us to deliver even more personalized services and solutions to our Indian partners."

TFG has forged distribution partnerships with over 28 technology partners across the Audio Visual, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Extra Low Voltage, and Volume divisions. This extensive network positions TFG as a comprehensive solution provider, offering a wide range of IT products and services to meet the unique requirements of its clients.

For inquiries, please contact:

Shivang Sah, Marketing Manager, Tech First Group

Email: shivang.s@techfirstgulf.com

Mumbai Office Address: 185 Central Facility Bldg-2, Sec-19 Vashi Navi Mumbai, 400705

