Tech Mahindra Foundation Launches its SMART Academy for Logistics in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 12: Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF) under its flagship employability program SMART (Skills-for-Market-Training) launched the Tech Mahindra SMART Academy for Logistics in Bhubaneswar.

The Academy was inaugurated by CP Gurnani, MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra, G. Reghu, IAS, Director of Employment & CEO, OSDA, in the presence of Rodney Reveiere, GIZ, Chetan Kapoor, CEO of Tech Mahindra Foundation, and Sajid Ali, COO of Tech Mahindra Foundation, along with other distinguished guests.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "With its diverse and young talent pool and thriving start-up ecosystem, India has the potential to bring about significant global transformation. Together with Tech Mahindra Foundation, we are taking various steps to establish a skilling and knowledge-based ecosystem to bridge the skill gap and empower the next generation of workers with the necessary tools to build a sustainable future. Considered one of the fastest-growing states, Odisha is listed highly among the many Indian states to have made rapid strides in all aspects. In this direction, Tech Mahindra SMART Academy for Logistics in Bhubaneswar is an important addition to equip our youth with advanced skills and promote a culture of innovation that facilitates our brightest minds to dream, explore, and create."

G Reghu, IAS, Director of Employment & CEO, OSDA, said, "I am glad to see an initiative that directs the energy of our youth to fulfil their career aspirations in a much-guided manner and designed for this sector. We strive to make skilling initiatives accessible to youth who seek support and guidance thus contributing to the overall economic growth and progress of Odisha and India."

The SMART Academy for Logistics in Bhubaneswar, spread across 4700 square feet aims to create a skilled talent pool for the logistics industry and is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including warehouse labs, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) curriculum, and Metaverse-based experiential learning modules. The Academy will also provide on-the-job training, industry exposure, and placement assistance to the students amongst other offerings. This will help the students get attuned to the challenges of the logistics operations to kick-start their careers.

Speaking about the initiative, Chetan Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra Foundation, said, "Logistics and supply chain management has been the backbone of most economies assuring the cost-effective flow of goods and other commercial sectors that depend on it. With the interplay of digitalization, machine and infrastructure upgrades the logistics industry has been innovating ways to provide efficient services. Keeping in mind this demand for skilled professionals, Tech Mahindra SMART Academy for Logistics will be our third Academy nurturing youth for brighter career prospects in this domain."

Tech Mahindra Ltd. in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) launched the 'Alliance for Skill & Capacity ENhancement with Technology (ASCENT)' GmbH within the framework of the DeveloPPP program. This is implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The objective of ASCENT is to utilize technology to enhance employability amongst the youth in India.

Rodney Reveiere, Cluster co-ordinator Social and Private Sector, GIZ India said, "The new SMART logistics skilling Academy in Bhubaneswar marks a further deepening of the fruitful partnership between GIZ and Tech Mahindra with Tech Mahindra Foundation. I'm honoured to have been invited to participate in its inauguration. The impressive facility and dedicated staff will help provide India's growing economy with needed skilled workers, and will also provide under-privileged youth opportunities in a growing and exciting field."

Adding about the initiative, Sajid Ali, Chief Operating Officer of Tech Mahindra Foundation, said, "We align all our initiatives to the market trends and nurture youth for the same. Our course offerings interweave new age technologies such as Metaverse, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, along with high-quality facilitation helping the youth to be an edge above and make them job ready."

The Academy will further work towards creating a talent pool for the industry with improved pedagogy and technical training. This will contribute to the logistics ecosystem and enhance the teaching-learning experience of participants by employing technological interventions like Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality (AR/VR) curriculum and self-paced learning content.

The SMART Academies for Logistics are running successfully in Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

Founded in the year 2006, Tech Mahindra Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Tech Mahindra Limited. We work extensively on the vision of 'Empowerment through Education' with three key focus areas - Education, Employability, and Disability to empower all to Rise.

We believe educated, skilled and competent women and men are a country's true strength. We aspire to see children who are purposefully engaged, youth that is constructively employed and a society that provides equal opportunities to people with different abilities.

Our cross-cutting themes across all our projects and programs are, Empowerment of Girls/Women, Corporate Volunteering and Mental Health & Wellbeing. The Foundation works with the mandate that 50 per cent of its beneficiaries are women and 10 per cent are Persons with Disabilities. Driven by our core purpose and values, we work towards furthering our vision with more than 150+ partners across 11 locations through all our programs and initiatives.

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organization with 148k+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1250+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. It is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. It is the fastest growing brand globally in 'brand value rank' and among the top 7 IT brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating. With its NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for its ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. It aims at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believes that the 'Future is Now'.

Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

