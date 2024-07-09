Tech Mahindra, Microsoft join hands to modernise workplace experiences with GenAI

New Delhi, July 9 Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Microsoft to modernise workplace experiences with Copilot for Microsoft 365.

This will benefit their over 1,200 customers and an initial over 10,000 employees across 15 locations.

Tech Mahindra will improve workforce efficiency and streamline processes, ushering in a new era of modern workplace experiences by leveraging Microsoft’s Cloud platform and GenAI capabilities.

Additionally, the company is deploying GitHub Copilot for 5,000 developers which is expected to increase developer productivity by 35 per cent to 40 per cent within the organisation by democratising access to AI capabilities.

"The collaboration with Microsoft and the introduction of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot also marks a significant stride in Tech Mahindra's commitment to making AI accessible to everyone," Mohit Joshi, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

As part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra has launched a dedicated Copilot practice focused on helping customers unlock the full potential of AI tools.

The practice will include workforce training to help customers with assessment and preparation, which are critical for successfully integrating AI across every area and every function in an organisation.

"Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will empower its employees with new generative AI capabilities to enhance workplace experiences and increase developer productivity through the adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot," said Judson Althoff, Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft.

In addition, Tech Mahindra will offer comprehensive solutions to help customers prepare, pilot, and adopt business solutions that utilise Copilot for Microsoft 365.

