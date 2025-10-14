Tech Mahindra's Q2 PAT falls 4.5 pc to Rs 1,195 crore, announces Rs 15 dividend

Mumbai, Oct 13 IT firm Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26) fell 4.5 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,195 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The IT company reported a net profit of Rs 1,250 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2 FY25).

However, Tech Mahindra reported a 5.1 per cent YoY rise in its revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 13,995 crore, up from Rs 13,351 crore, driven by solid growth in its banking and manufacturing verticals.

This came despite lingering concerns over US tariff changes and a tightening visa regime.

On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit and revenue grew 4.7 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively. The company's net profit and revenue from operations in the previous quarter stood at Rs 1,140 crore and Rs 13,351 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, its operating profit (EBIT) rose 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,699 crore.

During the quarter, Tech Mahindra secured new deal wins worth a total contract value (TCV) of $816 million.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share, with October 21 set as the record date.

"We delivered broad-based growth this quarter, reflecting the strength of our strategy and execution. We launched TechM Orion, our next-generation AI platform, and TechM Orion Marketplace to help enterprises accelerate autonomous transformation. Being recognised by industry analysts reinforces our leadership in advancing next-generation AI," Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director, Mohit Joshi, said.

The company also said that during the period, it has launched TechM Orion, a next-gen agentic AI platform, enabling global enterprises to deploy and manage agentic AI solutions faster, whether in assisted or fully autonomous environments, while maintaining control and transparency throughout the AI lifecycle.

"This quarter marks the eighth consecutive period of margin expansion, driven by operational efficiency and disciplined execution. Our deal TCV is up 57 per cent year-on-year on an LTM basis, supported by strong deal conversions. The Board has approved a dividend of Rs 15 per share, reflecting our continued focus on shareholder value," Tech Mahndra CFO Rohit Anand said.

