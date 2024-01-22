Tech Marvel Unleashed: Exploring AI and Automation’s Impact at ITTL’23-24 in Delhi

New Delhi (India), January 22: ITTL ’23-’24, the grand finale of a four-part tech extravaganza, recently celebrated its concluding chapter in New Delhi. The series began with its inaugural event in Hyderabad, followed by successive gatherings in Bangalore, Pune, and then New Delhi. Organized by MyAnatomy, co-organized by ISF, and powered by BW People, the event delved into the revolutionary impact of AI and automation on education and employment, all under the banner of ‘Talent-Technology-Transformation.

This event gathered bright minds and seasoned professionals including CEOs, CXOs, CHROs, Technology Leaders, Business Heads, Universities/Institutions – Chancellors, Vice Chancellors, Directors, Dean Academics, Placement Directors, Director/Dean of Corporate Relations, and Startups.

The day commenced with a spectacular lamp-lighting ceremony by Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief of BW Businessworld Media Group and Founder of Exchange4Media Group. He emphasized India’s progress in innovation and urged a shift towards celebrating both success and the valuable lessons learned from failure. Dr. T. G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, stressed the importance of swift AI adoption with an ethical approach. He emphasized the need for knowledge creation and skill development in innovative technologies, foreseeing the skilling field evolving into an industry.

Disruption to Innovation – CHAT EPT LIVE [EPT – EXPERT / PROFESSIONAL / THOUGHT LEADER] session by Mr. Ganesh K Shenoy (Chief Mentor at MyAnatomy) and Mr. Haresh Patel (Cochair at ITTL), featuring 17 thought leaders, assessed the readiness of education institutions, universities, and companies for upcoming challenges. Discussions revolved around job market assurance, curriculum enhancement, and clinician trust in AI-generated data.

Captain Yashika Hatwal Tyagi discussed digitalization in the army, emphasizing culture’s dominance over strategies in disruptive times. Master Ventriloquist Mr. Raj Soni, entertained everyone with his performance. Mr. Nitin Vohra Business Head – Edtech & Education at Google Cloud discussed the company’s progress in India’s cloud sector, advocating collaboration in education. He detailed Google’s education pillars and explored AI’s practical applications, emphasizing reducing administrative burdens, enhancing productivity, and improving learning through technology adoption.

Multiverz CEO, Mr. Randeep Sudan, initiated a panel discussion on NEX GEN STARTUPS – INCUBATORS & EXCELERATOR. Dr. J A Chowdary, ISF Founder, highlighted India’s telecom infrastructure and stressed digital payment importance, urging innovative thinking. Mr. Shrinivas Mahankali, CEO at T-HUB, emphasissed the importance of directing attention towards virtual incubators. He mentioned that there is an increase in government funding for incubators to bolster innovation and its positive impacts.

The discussion offered insights on telecom, government support, mentorship, and legal safeguards, guiding India’s tech future.

A Campus-Corporate face-off led by Mr. Naganagouda S J, Chief People Officer at Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd., explored the intersection of education, employability, and the AI era. Insights into talent management addressed challenges and opportunities in shaping the future of education and employment. Mr. Shrikant Sinha, CEO of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), advocated for creating individuals beyond industry operations, emphasizing foundational understanding, growth mindsets, and adaptability to meet evolving industry demands.

The event recognized exceptional individuals during an awards ceremony. Mr. Deenanath Harapanahali, Founder and CEO of LifeCykul, had the honor of presenting the awards. The accolades included the distinguished like the Startup Excellence Award, Iconic Leadership Award, Radiant Leadership Award, Beyond Leadership Recognition, and Stellar Leadership Award were presented, symbolizing excellence in various fields through exceptional talents and visionary leadership.

In essence, ITTL'23-24 embodied innovation, collaboration, and transformation in the Indian tech landscape. It served as a guide for the nation toward a future where technology and talent converge to create new possibilities and opportunities. Organized by MyAnatomy, co-organized by ISF, and powered by BW People, the India Tech Talent League 2023 saw partnerships with T-Hub (Knowledge Partner), TASK (Skilling Partner), Chitkara University, CEED (Innovation Partner), and Ontropi (Startup Ecosystem Partner). The event showcased the seamless integration of human capabilities and cutting-edge technology, marking a significant step forward in navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by AI and Automation.

The event’s success reflected India’s determination to embrace a tech-forward approach, upskilling amid challenges, and reinventing academia for a brighter, more innovative future.

