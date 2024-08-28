Tech visionary and venture capitalist Lip-Bu Tan joins 4baseCare's advisory board

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Lip-Bu Tan, Chairman of Walden International and Founding Managing Partner at Walden Catalyst Ventures, has joined the advisory board of 4baseCare, an Illumina Accelerator Company that offers cutting-edge precision oncology solutions using advanced genomics and digital health technology.

Lip-Bu Tan is one of the most influential global voices in the tech industry, with over thirty years of experience in deep tech venture capital. In addition to his role at Walden International, he also serves as the Founding Managing Partner at Walden Catalyst Ventures. Furthermore, Lip-Bu Tan is the anchor investor and advisor at Yali Capital, a homegrown deep-tech venture fund that recently led 4baseCare's $6 million Series A funding round.

Lip-Bu Tan has also been a prominent name in the healthcare sector. He serves on the Health Executive Council at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). Additionally, he is the Chairman of Greenstone Biosciences, a company pioneering the transformation of drug discovery, and a Chairman in Artera, a company offering AI-enabled predictive and prognostic cancer tests.

Commenting on his appointment, Lip-Bu Tan, said, "4baseCare is led by founders who are extremely passionate about personalised medicine while maintaining a strong strategic focus on the business. Their test meets a very large unmet need in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets where treatment decisions for cancer have primarily relied on genomic data from Caucasian populations. 4baseCare is bridging this critical genomics data gap in these regions, and I believe that it has the potential to make a big difference to the treatment approaches used in cancer. I look forward to supporting them in their mission to bring advanced genomics to the forefront of personalized medicine."

Commenting on the appointment, Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-Founder, 4baseCare, said, "We are honored to have an industry luminary like Lip-Bu Tan on our advisory board. His extensive experience as a venture capitalist will be incredibly valuable as we enter our next phase of growth. We believe that his role as an advisor will enable us to accelerate our efforts towards expanding to newer markets, building a sustainable company and impacting the lives of millions of people in need of cancer care."

Over the next few months, 4baseCare will set up genomics laboratories in the Philippines, Nepal, and Dubai. Additionally, they will build genomics and digital health solutions, focusing on advanced data analytics, improved clinical insights, and data-driven treatment recommendations.

About 4baseCare

Founded in 2018 by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, 4baseCare has been a pioneer in launching unique solutions in cancer care to support oncologists match patients with the right targeted therapy based on biomarker identification. 4baseCare's best-in-class genomic-based tests include #IndiaKaGenePanel, Indiegene, which is the world's first Indian population specific cancer gene panel for biomarker testing. 4baseCare is the first Asia-Pacific company to be selected for Illumina's accelerator program in 2019.

For more details, visit, https://4basecare.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490466/Lip_Bu_Tan_4BASECARE.jpg

