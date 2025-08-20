Techart Global FZC LLC: Powering Innovation in Insurtech from UAE to Australia

VMPL

Dubai [UAE]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Techart Global FZC LLC, a rising name in the world of Insurtech and software development, is quietly transforming the global insurance landscape with deep domain expertise and enterprise-grade technology solutions. Founded in the UAE and supported by a strong India-based development team, Techart has established itself as a strategic technology partner for leading Australian brokerage firms, including PSC Insurance and Chase Insurance.

Over the past four years, Techart Global has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, scalable software platforms tailored specifically for the insurance industry. In addition to Insurtech, the firm also develops a wide range of interactive websites and digital products for clients across industries.

The company is led by Aftab Sheikh, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in technology leadership. Aftab previously led the direct-to-consumer technology team at Walt Disney India and also headed the web technology division at Sony Pictures. His depth of experience in digital transformation, media tech, and enterprise architecture positions Techart as a trusted player in the insurance tech sector.

While the company's co-founder Philip YW has stepped down from daily operations and relocated to Germany, he continues to play a supportive advisory role in Techart's growth trajectory.

At the helm as CEO is Dr. Mubin Mallick, a renowned entrepreneur in the field of robotics and a widely respected business coach. Under his leadership, Techart Global is poised to expand its services across more international markets while deepening its footprint in UAE and India.

"Our strength lies in understanding both the business logic and technological complexity of the insurance industry," said Aftab Sheikh, CTO of Techart Global. "With our team split across Dubai and India, we bring agility, cost-efficiency, and innovation to every project."

With several new projects in the pipeline and growing demand for digitization in insurance and financial services, Techart Global is positioning itself for the next phase of growthbridging the gap between modern technology and traditional insurance systems across the globe.

