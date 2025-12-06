TechD Cyber Security Ltd. Announces Establishment of "TechD Cyber Valley" in Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 6: TechD Cyber Security Ltd., a leading Gujarat-based cybersecurity company, has announced the creation of its ambitious "Techdefence Cyber Valley" in Ahmedabad. The company is commencing the project with a groundbreaking ceremony on December 6, marking the beginning of a state-of-the-art cybersecurity ecosystem spread across a 60,000 sq. ft. facility on Science City Road. A Major Step Toward Building an Ecosystem to Combat Global Cybercrime; India's Most Advanced Global SOC to Rise at the New Campus Ahmedabad.

The upcoming Techdefence Cyber Valley will house India's most advanced Global Security Operations Center (Global SOC), positioning it as a pioneering national platform for next-generation cyber defense. The world-class campus will include a Global SOC, Cyber Capability Center, Innovation Lab, Training Academy, and multiple high-tech security units, all designed to counter rapidly escalating cybersecurity threats worldwide.

TechD Cyber Security Ltd., which recently launched its highly successful SME IPO on the National Stock Exchange, is expanding its operational strength through this strategic infrastructure initiative.

Speaking about the announcement, Sunny Vaghela,

Founder, Managing Director & CEO of TechD Cyber Security Ltd., said:

"Techdefence Cyber Valley will be equipped with India's most advanced IT SOC, OT SOC, Vehicle SOC, a dedicated Threat Hunting Unit, and Tier-III grade infrastructure. This facility will position TechD as a national powerhouse in cybersecurity innovation. The new campus reflects our commitment to future-proofing global enterprises through AI-driven security, advanced threat intelligence, and sophisticated cyber-range labs."He further added:

"Techdefence Cyber Valley is built on a simple yet ambitious vision to make India not only digitally advanced but digitally secure. Cybersecurity is now a national priority, and this campus is a crucial step toward a self-reliant, cyber-resilient future. By 2030, our aim is to establish TechdefenceCyber Valley as a globally recognized cybersecurity institution where India leads with talent, innovation, and cyber excellence."

TechD Cyber Security Ltd. affirms that the TechdefenceCyber Valley initiative will strengthen India's digital defence capabilities, empower industries, and shape the future of cybersecurity both within the nation and on the global stage.

