TechensGlobal Achieves CERT-In Empanelment; Strengthens India's Cyber Defense Landscape

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12: TechensGlobal, a global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and cybersecurity solutions company, has been officially empaneled by CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), the national nodal agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. This empanelment marks a significant milestone in TechensGlobal's mission to enable cyber-resilience across enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government institutions in India and beyond.

The CERT-In empanelment is awarded after a rigorous evaluation of cybersecurity skills, incident-response capability, infrastructure maturity, and compliance excellence. With this recognition, TechensGlobal joins an elite group of cybersecurity service providers authorized to deliver incident response, digital forensics, and cyber investigation services to organizations in India.

Strengthening National Cybersecurity Capabilities

India is witnessing rapid digital transformation across industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, logistics, healthcare, and government services. With this digital acceleration comes increased exposure to cyber risks. Cybercrime incidents have become more sophisticated, ranging from targeted ransomware attacks to state-sponsored cyber espionage.

Speaking on the achievement, Jamsheer KK, CTO of TechensGlobal, said:

"CERT-In empanelment is not just a recognition, it is a responsibility. We are committed to supporting India's cyber ecosystem with advanced security intelligence, real-time threat hunting, and incident response capabilities. This milestone empowers us to work hand-in-hand with enterprises, critical sectors, and public organizations to fortify their cyber defense posture and accelerate secure digital growth."

He added,

"Cybersecurity today is not a technology challenge alone, it is a governance and national-security imperative. Our goal is to expand advanced defense operations, build capability, and support India's vision for digital sovereignty and cyber resilience."

End-to-End Cyber Defense Offerings

TechensGlobal offers a wide spectrum of cybersecurity services, supported by advanced threat intelligence, 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) monitoring, and a skilled global security engineering team. Key offerings include:

* Managed Security Operations Center (IT/OT SOC)

* Cyber Threat Intelligence & Proactive Threat Hunting

* Incident Response & Digital Forensics

* Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT)

* Managed Detection & Response (MDR / XDR)

* Cloud Security & Workload Protection

* Zero-Trust Architecture, SASE, ZTNA & SD-WAN

* OT & IoT Security

* Governance, Risk & Compliance (ISO 27001, DPDP, RBI and SEBI)

* Privileged Access Management (PAM) & Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

TechensGlobal currently delivers security services across India and the Middle East, supporting enterprises, BFSI institutions, telecom providers, and high-security environments. The company is also a cybersecurity partner to TATA Tele Services, offering advanced managed security services to thousands of Indian businesses.

Driving Innovation and Skills Development

In addition to security services, TechensGlobal invests in cybersecurity skill development, research, and innovation, contributing to the cybersecurity workforce and technology advancement in the region.

The company has ongoing initiatives in threat intelligence automation, AI-based security platforms, and specialized cybersecurity learning programs focused on next-generation skills.

About TechensGlobal

TechensGlobal is a leading global cybersecurity company delivering end-to-end managed security services and cyber defense solutions to enterprises, telecoms, and government organizations. With advanced SOC capabilities and a global team of cybersecurity experts, the company specializes in protecting digital infrastructure, preventing cyber-attacks, and ensuring compliance with international cybersecurity standards.

