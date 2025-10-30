TechGlow 2025 Ignites Minds : IEM-UEM Celebrates AI, Creativity, and Innovation

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30: The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, once again illuminated the academic and creative landscape with their flagship event TechGlow 2025a celebration of technology, creativity, and human imagination. The event, hosted at the IEM Management Building, brought together students, faculty members, researchers, and industry professionals for an afternoon of vibrant learning, critical thought, and festive fellowship.

TechGlow 2025 stood as a powerful testament to IEM-UEM's mission of integrating cutting-edge scientific inquiry with holistic human development. This year's theme"The Creative Machine: Can AI Be an Artist, Writer, or Innovator?"sparked a deeply engaging dialogue between industry leaders and academia. The discussions explored the evolving intersections of artificial intelligence, emotional intelligence, and human creativity in a rapidly digitizing world.

The expert panel featured distinguished personalities including Abhijit Chatterjee, Senior Scientist, TCG Lifesciences; Goutam Kumar Pal, Professor, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI); Sanmitra Sarkar, Senior Consultant, Capgemini; and noted filmmaker Tathagata Bhattacherjee. Their diverse insights bridged the scientific, technological, and artistic dimensions of AI, enriching the conversation with real-world perspectives and visionary thought.

Moderated by members of the IEM faculty, the session delved into critical questionsCan machines truly replicate the nuances of human thought and emotion? Will AI's creative capacities complement or challenge human ingenuity? The engaging exchange underscored the delicate balance between technological progress and the timeless depth of human sensibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Head of the Department of Basic Science and Humanities at IEM and Convener of TechGlow said,

"The dialogue was not only intellectually stimulating but also deeply relevant to students preparing for careers shaped by AI and automation. TechGlow 2025 encourages young minds to think critically about the coexistence of human creativity and machine intelligence."

Adding his vision, Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM-UEM Group, remarked,

"TechGlow 2025 mirrors our institution's enduring mission to merge inspiration with innovation. It is heartening to witness our students and faculty engaging so passionately in redefining creativity through the lens of technology."

Beyond the discussions, TechGlow 2025 also served as a platform for emerging innovators to present their work. The Project and Poster Exhibition showcased a variety of student-led projects in artificial intelligence, robotics, green energy, and sustainable technologies. Visitors and experts lauded the originality and practical relevance of the exhibits, which reflected IEM-UEM's strong focus on interdisciplinary learning and applied research.

Faculty mentors and industry guests noted that several projects demonstrated strong potential for incubation and further development under IEM-UEM's innovation and research ecosystem. The exhibition not only highlighted technological brilliance but also illustrated how science, when guided by creativity, can drive positive societal transformation.

As the day drew to a close, the campus came alive with the Diwali Meet, adding a festive glow to the intellectual fervour. Students, faculty, and guests joined in celebrating light and learningsymbolizing enlightenment, unity, and progress. The seamless blend of knowledge-sharing and cultural festivity gave TechGlow 2025 its distinctive character, proving that innovation and celebration can indeed coexist in harmony.

TechGlow 2025 reaffirmed the IEM-UEM Group's leadership in fostering a new generation of thinkers, innovators, and changemakers. Through such landmark initiatives, the institutions continue to push academic and creative frontiersencouraging students to humanize technology, imagine beyond algorithms, and innovate with empathy.

With its inspiring mix of intellectual depth, technological excellence, and festive spirit, TechGlow 2025 left an enduring impressiontruly igniting minds and illuminating futures.

