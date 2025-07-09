Techila Global Services Acquires Majority Stake in Red Orange Technologies EU to Expand Salesforce Delivery Across Europe

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 9: We're excited to announce that Techila Global Services (www.techilaservices.com), a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting Partner with over 500+ certified Salesforce experts, has acquired a majority stake in Red Orange Technologies (https://redorangetechnologies.com/), a respected European digital services firm.

This strategic investment enhances Techila's footprint across Europe, unlocking new growth opportunities and enabling us to bring AI-powered Salesforce solutions, industry accelerators, and digital transformation capabilities closer to local clients.

With Red Orange's strong regional understanding and delivery capabilities, combined with Techila's global scale and deep Salesforce expertise, the partnership aims to deliver faster, smarter, and more tailored solutions to European enterprises.

"This partnership is a major step forward in our vision to become the go-to Salesforce transformation partner across Europe. Red Orange brings regional strength and strong client relationships, while we bring delivery scale and innovation."

- Chitiz Agarwal, CEO, Techila Global Services

"Joining hands with Techila allows us to significantly amplify the value we deliver to our customers. With their Salesforce specialization and global experience, we're excited to co-create next-gen digital solutions for European clients."

- Amit Sharma, CEO, Red Orange Technologies

We're thrilled to welcome the Red Orange team to the Techila family as we accelerate our shared mission of digital excellence.

