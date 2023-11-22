Techknowgreen Solutions Receives New Work Orders Worth Rs 34.03 Mn

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 22: Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd. is one of India's leading environmental consulting company, announced receiving the work order from STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited & Cipla Limited.

The company received Two New work orders total amounting of Rs 34.03 Mn.

Details of Order

1. From Cipla Limited for Carrying the Miyawaki plantation - 4 sampling per Sq. Meter and bobo tree around the boundary, Plantation in 30920 sqm area (Miyawaki method as per boq), Providing the Drip irrigation, Submitting the periodic plantation report in the MoEF format to Submit to EC committee, Deployment of manpower as per BOQ for O&M after completion of plantation & Security of the material in this area is scope of vendor.

The total amount for the work order Rs 22.35 Mn.

2. From STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited for Professional Services (DC)-Comprehensive Study including Designing of virtual chimney for air qualityimprovement, Air dispersion modelling and policy research towards decarbonization pathways.

The total amount for the work order Rs 11.68 Mn.

Commenting on the order, Dr Ajay Ojha. Managing Director, Techknowgreen Solutions Limited said we are enthusiastic about the recent work orders, considering them as a testament to our commitment to environmental sustainability. These projects align with our expertise, showcasing our ability to deliver innovative solutions for diverse clients such as Cipla Limited and STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited. We are eager to leverage our capabilities to successfully execute these initiatives and contribute to a greener future.

Prasad Pawar, CEO and Director, Techknowgreen Solutions Limited said acquisition of the two substantial work orders, totalling Rs 34.03 Mn. This significant business influx not only underscores our financial strength but also validates our strategic positioning in the environmental consulting sector. During FY 23-24 till date, the Company has received total work orders amounting to Rs 199.53 Mn out of which work orders amounting to Rs 92.24 Mn have been already booked for the half year ended as of 30th Sept 2023. This will be the growth driver of the company's business.

