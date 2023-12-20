Technik Spirits Inc. Secures Patent for their Innovative Medical Gas Equipment

SRV Media

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 20: Technik Spirits Inc., a med-tech company engaged in manufacturing of Medical Gas Plant Room equipment, announces the recent grant of a patent for its innovative medical gas systems. Installed within the hospitals, these systems generate vital gases Medical Air, Vacuum and Oxygen essential for life support and medical procedures.

This achievement is an outcome that speaks about Technik Spirits Inc.'s commitment to addressing the long-ignored limitations of traditional medical air compressors and vacuum pumps. The patented system with its ingenious design and functionality, provides unparalleled advantages over existing solutions.

Key Advantages:

1. Reduced Noise and Vibrations: It offers an 80 per cent reduction in both noise and vibrations, helping hospitals maintain their quiet environment.

2. Space and Energy Optimization: With just 30 per cent of space requirement and 40 per cent of electricity usage compared to a traditional system, its efficiency is highly practical and beneficial, helping hospitals become more sustainable.

3. Modular Ingenuity: Its modular design makes it easy and hassle-free to add and expand the system's capacity, and ensures an uninterrupted supply even if multiple modules breakdown.

Commenting on the patent grant, Siddharth Rajvanshi, Chief Executive Officer at Technik Spirits Inc., stated:

"We are thrilled to have our invention recognized, underscoring our commitment to innovation in the medical gas equipment sector. The healthcare sector, known for its cautious approach, is very conservative in the adoption of new technologies. This achievement not only demonstrates our technological acumen but also the fact that solutions developed and manufactured in India are now able to address actual problems while setting new standards in the industry."

In an industry traditionally dominated by US and European multinational companies, Technik Spirits Inc. emerges as a breath of fresh air. Such innovations contribute to the growth of the industry, showcasing the prowess of the Indian medical technology landscape on the global stage.

Technik Spirits Inc. has received crucial support from CrAdLE, the Technology Business Incubator at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII). This partnership has provided the company with invaluable resources and guidance, enabling accelerated development and deployment of their ground-breaking medical gas systems.

Technik Spirits Inc. designs and manufactures advanced systems for hospitals for the on-site generation of medical gases such as Medical Air, Vacuum and Oxygen Generators, as well as Anaesthetic Gas Scavenging Systems (AGSS).

The company currently serves healthcare institutions across India from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Kathwada, Ahmedabad and has imminent plans of exporting its innovative solutions and expanding its presence into the overseas market.

