Techno India University, West Bengal, in collaboration with IBM, launches BBA in Business Analytics and BCA in Data Science & AI for 2024

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27: Techno India University, West Bengal, is thrilled to announce the launch of two innovative undergraduate programs: BBA (H) with a specialization in Business Analytics and BCA (H) with a specialization in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. These four-year degree programs are being introduced in collaboration with IBM and will commence in the 2024 academic session.

These programs are designed to equip students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge in their respective fields, supported by IBM's extensive industry expertise.

To further enhance their learning experience, students will have the chance to participate in hackathons and various other activities organized by IBM at regular intervals. These events will foster creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

IBM's collaboration with Techno India University extends beyond the classroom and aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, ensuring that graduates are job-ready and equipped to thrive in the evolving technological landscape.

"We are excited to partner with IBM to offer these groundbreaking programs that will empower our students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the fields of business analytics, data science, and artificial intelligence," said Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Innovation Officer at Techno India Group.

"Our work with Techno India University is designed to empower graduates with the expertise needed to thrive in today's competitive market. By providing access to advanced software training and industry recognized certifications within their curriculum, the students will have the requisite tools they need to successfully meet current industry demands vastly increasing their employment opportunities," said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia.

Techno India University, West Bengal, is a premier institution dedicated to providing high-quality education across various disciplines. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the university aims to create a conducive learning environment that nurtures future leaders and professionals.

For more information about these programs and the admissions process:

Contact: 08062642222

Visit: Techno India Group, Salt Lake (Main Campus) - EM 4, Sec V, Salt Lake

Website: www.technoindiauniversity.ai.

