Technology firms drive nearly half of flex space demand in first half of 2025

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Technology companies remained the biggest occupiers in India's flexible workspace segment during the first half of 2025, contributing to nearly 50 per cent of total demand, as firms continued to prioritise agility and talent access in a hybrid work environment.

Flexible office spaces offer employees a range of options and work environments. Unlike traditional offices with fixed and assigned desk positions, workers in a flexible office space can choose the area of the office that best suits the type of work they need to do at that moment.

Occupiers in the technology sector remain a cornerstone of office space demand across India's top seven cities, driving Grade A space uptake in both conventional and flex spaces over the past years, said real estate consultancy firm Colliers.

During H1 2025, Tech occupiers leased over 10 million square feet of office space across the top 7 cities, driving 40 per cent of the conventional space demand, the report added.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which host India's largest talent clusters, continue to lead tech leasing activity, together driving nearly 50 per cent of the conventional office space uptake in H1 2025.

The Tech sector dominance is driven by India's deep talent ecosystem, established IT infrastructure, and lower operational & talent costs, making it an ideal hub for global technology firms.

"India is a powerhouse of tech talent and a key player in the global innovation ecosystem, supported by availability of skilled talent and employment opportunities across Tier I as well as emerging cities of the country," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

He further added that With the availability of high-quality office space, robust IT infrastructure, and cost competitiveness, India's office markets will continue to feature prominently among the top destinations for technology-led global economic expansion.

The Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025 report which examined more than 200 global markets added that Asia Pacific region is gaining momentum as a global tech talent hub, being home to three of the world's top 10 locations - Beijing in China, Bengaluru in India and Tokyo in Japan.

India and China continue to dominate the global technology talent landscape, with India ranking among the top destinations for tech talent both in the Asia Pacific as well as globally.

India particularly stands out in terms of talent availability, with its top six cities making the top 10 list for tech talent acquisition in the APAC region, the report added.

Global Capability Centers (GCCs)particularly those in the technology spacecontinue to drive India's commercial real estate momentum.

India has firmly established itself as a global hub for GCC expansion, especially across its top office markets, with a strong focus on innovation, scalability, and cost efficiency, the report added.

