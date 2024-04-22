Technology Initiatives to Manage Solid Waste in Bengaluru SWDs

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: Mechanical devices have been installed in storm water drains at three locations in East Bengaluru to deal with solid waste in storm water drains. The project has been facilitated by the BBMP SWD department. CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has supported the project with funds under its CSR and sustainability program. The installations have been implemented by NGO That's Eco Foundation and technology has been provided by AlphaMERS.

Being floating devices, these barriers adjust to water levels during the dry season and in monsoons. This helps prevent choking of storm water drains.

Bengaluru has been facing flooding issues every year and this measure will help minimize the compounding effect of clogging and reduction in drainage capacity.

