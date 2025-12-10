Technology International Group announces major facility expansion for its advanced venting solutions brands PorVent and Biovent

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 10: Technology International, a leading solutions provider in porous polymer-based venting technologies and exclusive distributor of global brands including Porex, Oxyphen, Floeter and Tempil Inks, today announced the construction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jarod, Vadodara, Gujarat. The new facility underscores the company's commitment to scaling innovation, enhancing production capabilities, and strengthening its "Made in India" vision for global markets.

Established in 1993, Technology International operates specialized divisions under the brands PorVentserving the automotive, electronics, and packaging industriesand Bioventserving medical and life sciences sectors. The company is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016, ensuring world-class quality and manufacturing standards.

A Strategic Investment in India's Manufacturing Future.

Spread across 100,000 sq. ft. of land, Phase 1 of the new development features 30,000 sq. ft. of built-up area with an investment of USD 2 million. Once operational before Diwali 2026, the facility will boost the company's annual production capacity from 70 million parts to 150 million parts in Phase 1 alone, driven by automation-led manufacturing excellence.

The plant will also house an advanced R&D laboratory and a fully equipped quality control centre, designed to accelerate innovation and ensure stringent performance and reliability standards across PorVent® and Biovent product lines.

Leadership Perspectives

"Our new facility in Vadodara, Gujarat marks a pivotal milestone in our growth journey," said Vineet Jain, Partner, Technology International. "As global industries evolve, the need for advanced solutions is greater than ever. It accelerates our efforts to localise innovation, build global-scale manufacturing from India, and positions Technology International as a long-term solutions partner for customers worldwide."

Commenting on the new expansion, Shantanu Jain, Partner, added "The new manufacturing site enables us to enhance in-house capabilities and vertical integration, introduce greater automation, and best cater to the growing demand for high-performance venting solutions. The new R&D lab at this site represents a commitment to innovation and forward thinking. We are also mindful of creating meaningful employment thereby boosting India's footprint in advanced engineering solutions."

Driving Economic and Industrial Impact

The facility is expected to generate new skilled employment opportunities and enhance India's role in supplying critical material technologies to global industries, including electric mobility, medical devices, electronics, and next-generation packaging solutions.

About Technology International

Founded in 1993, Technology International is a pioneering manufacturer of porous polymer solutions operating under the brands PorVent and Biovent. With a focus on venting and filtration components for automotive, electronics, medical and packaging sectors, the company blends global partnerships, material science expertise, and innovation-driven engineering to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions.

Press Contact

Technology International

Website: techintlindia.com | porvent.com

Email: info@porvent.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor