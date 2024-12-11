Technology-loaded Airport Predictive Operations Centre launched at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 : Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu launched the Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) and unveiled an AI-powered digital platform at Hyderabad airport on Wednesday.

"Increasing air traffic necessitates advancements in airport management. This new facility will be a milestone for future airport operations. It will enhance efficiency and improve operations," Naidu said.

Delhi airport will also have a similar facility very soon, he said.

The civil aviation minister added that the real-time airport monitoring system provides cost savings and improved safety for air travel.

"We have to focus on making air travel more accessible, affordable, and convenient. And these new facility aligns with the vision for improved ease of travel. The goal is to create a seamless and people-friendly air travel experience," Naidu added.

He said that the system will improve daily airport operations and is replicable at other airports. Plans are underway to significantly increase the number of airports in India in the coming years, he added.

The facility will integrate airside, landside, and terminal operations into a unified system, utilizing real-time data to optimize decision-making, minimize disruptions, and ensure seamless operations, he added.

The facility brings real-time synergy between various stakeholders within the airport ecosystem, marking a transformative step in airport management. The Digital twin platform in a phased manner will be adopted as the standard operating model across all GMR-operated airports.

Speaking about this feature, SGK Kishore, ED - South and Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said, "Our new Al-enabled digital platform and the Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC) set new standards in modernizing operations and elevating passenger satisfaction. By integrating real-time data and advanced analytics, we ensure smooth passenger flow, reduced wait times, and personalized services, shaping the future of air travel with unparalleled efficiency and safety."

The facility will bring features like Intelligent Crowd Management, Flow and Queue Analytics, Passenger Experience Analytics, Real-Time Insights and Behavior Analytics.

