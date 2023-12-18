Technosphere and Atmosic Collaborate to Bring New Sustainable IoT Module to India

India PR Distribution

Campbell (California) [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 18: Technosphere, a leading India-based IoT engineering design and systems integration company, has collaborated with Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in extreme-low-power wireless communication platforms, to develop a new extremely low-power Bluetooth LE module, the ECOPRO-GX100. The module integrates Atmosic's ATM2 series SoC and leverages Atmosic's patented Lowest Power Radio technology to significantly extend the battery life of connected devices.

The ECOPRO-GX100 helps eliminate the need for frequent battery replacement, allowing devices to operate up to four times longer, based on the use case, using a single charge. This will help developers in India to bring to market more sustainable connected devices, including smart home applications, medical devices, beacons, and asset trackers. In addition, the module offers an RF Wake-up capability that enables an RF signal to instantly wake the module from sleep, therefore removing the need for the module to periodically wake up and check for messages and instead remain in a sleep state.

"Reducing power consumption and extending the life of batteries in IoT devices substantially reduces the environmental burden created by the disposal of depleted batteries," said Bhaskar Rao, CEO at Technosphere. "The Indian government launched the Smart Cities Mission to bring connected technologies to 100 cities, helping to improve the lives of residents and advance the country's sustainability initiatives. The ECOPRO-GX100 is 75 per cent more energy efficient than other modules available on the market today and will allow developers in India to capitalize on this growing demand for smart, sustainable solutions."

"Combining Atmosic's power-saving technologies with Technosphere's design expertise, the ECOPRO-GX100 module will usher in a new wave of sustainable IoT products in India," said Michael Fortin, SVP Sales at Atmosic Technologies. "For enterprise and industrial applications, this incredibly energy-efficient module will help companies reduce maintenance time and the cost of replacing batteries. Consumers will also enjoy the convenience factor.".

The ECOPRO-GX100 module is available directly from Technosphere.

Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company that designs ultra-low power wireless solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver battery-free connected Internet of Things applications. The company's products enable the IoT device ecosystemdesigners, manufacturers, end-users, and those responsible for deploymentsto dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise, and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reducing battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

For more information visit www.atmosic.com.

Technosphere

Technosphere, is an IOT-centric engineering design & systems integration company. It helps build smart digital products and industry-specific IoT solutions with sensors and embedded technologies. Technosphere has delivered successful IoT solutions for Wearable Design, Agritech, Waste Management, Smart LED Street Lighting, and Smart Retail applications. Bringing green digital products and IOT solutions using sustainable low-energy technologies is a big thrust area for the company. Technosphere is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and with offices in Dallas, USA.

For more information visit www.technosphere.io.

