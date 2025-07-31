Techurate Wins Best Digital Banking Innovation Platform Award, Expands Global Footprint

StarFishGlobal Communications LLP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Techurate Systems Pvt. Ltd, a leading global digital banking solutions provider, has been awarded the Best Digital Banking Innovation Platform by Outlook Magazine for its flagship platform, TigiOS. The recognition celebrates Techurate's commitment to transforming global banking experiences through scalable, secure, and user-friendly digital infrastructure.

The award was received by Ramya, Co-Founder and Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Techurate, whose leadership has played a pivotal role in the company's rise as a trusted digital transformation partner for banks and financial institutions across 20+ countries.

"TigiOS is more than a platform - it's a co-created ecosystem that supports banks in scaling digital adoption, improving customer experiences, and increasing operational agility," said Ramya. "This recognition affirms our belief that innovation must be rooted in purpose and real-world impact."

Designed for both emerging and advanced markets, TigiOS offers mobile and internet banking, omnichannel services, digital onboarding, core banking integration, real-time monitoring, and API-first cloud-ready architecture. The platform enables banks to respond quickly to changing customer needs and regulatory environments.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Techurate's global partnerships with over 30 financial institutions reflect its ability to tailor digital solutions across geographies from Africa to Southeast Asia and Latin America. Its offerings extend beyond platforms, with services including application development, business intelligence, infrastructure support, and digital consulting.

With over 18 years in fintech and banking, Ramya has led Techurate's evolution from a homegrown fintech startup to a globally recognized digital banking player. She is also driving Techurate's expansion into AgriTech, aiming to improve rural livelihoods by enabling access to finance, markets, and data.

"Our goal is not just transformation but inclusion making technology work for people, especially at the grassroots," Ramya added.

As Techurate continues to invest in AI, ML, cybersecurity, and cloud, it remains committed to co-creating value for institutions and the communities they serve. This award underscores Techurate's vision to shape the next era of digital banking one that is inclusive, resilient, and designed for real-world progress.

About Techurate

Techurate Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a global digital transformation partner for banks and financial institutions, headquartered in Bangalore, India. With a presence in over 20 countries and partnerships with 30+ financial institutions, Techurate delivers agile, customer-focused digital banking solutions. Its flagship platform, TigiOS, powers seamless mobile and internet banking experiences, supporting scalable, secure, and cloud-ready ecosystems. Backed by services in application development, business intelligence, and IT consulting, Techurate blends domain expertise with technological innovation to help institutions thrive in the digital era.

