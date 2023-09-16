TECNO Launches Self-Developed Dynamic Port on CAMON 20 Series

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 16: TECNO today announced that its self-developed, self-designed Dynamic Port function will be launched globally on the latest generation CAMON 20 smartphone series in September, bringing outstanding new functionality to the “Steady Night Portrait Master” device. The Dynamic Port envelopes the front screen camera cut-out to create a convenient display bar that delivers key information in an intuitive manner.

Improved the Multi-Tasking Experience

The Dynamic Port function allows users to intuitively view important information regarding background tasks without switching screens, resulting in a more fluid user experience. The Dynamic Port supports three key usage functions: Call status; charging status; and facial recognition status.

* Calling: When the user receives a call, the Dynamic Port immediately displays the call status, allowing to see whether it's an incoming call, an ongoing call, or a missed call. For ongoing calls, the Dynamic Port also shows the call duration, ensuring that the user can keep track of the conversation without switching screens.

* Charging: Upon connecting the smartphone to the charger, the Dynamic Port responds with a captivating charging animation. This animation not only confirms that the device is charging but also adds a touch of aesthetic appeal to the process.

* Face Unlock Scenario: When Face Unlock is initiated, the Dynamic Port's status bar integrates the unlocking status, providing user with immediate feedback on the success of facial recognition. The enhancement of the visual experience while unlocking ensures that users can effortlessly and securely access the device with style and confidence.

The Dynamic Port will be updated to support a range of apps to deliver notifications and status updates in future.

Efficient and Colorful Visual Design

In order to create a complete visual experience, TECNO has devoted great attention and efforts to the design of the Dynamic Port function. Ensuring the design complements TECNO’s modern stylish design language, the port display adopts a blue, green, and white color scheme.

Besides the color scheme, the Dynamic Port also introduces a range of effects and animations to the UI to create more intuitive and effective communication of information.

The development of the new Dynamic Port powerfully underlines TECNO’s commitment to the relentless pursuit of innovative technologies and stylish design. By constantly reimagining and reworking the way users interact with their smartphones, the brand continues to push the boundaries of technological empowerment with intelligent and imaginative designs that improve the user experience.

The Dynamic Port will first be launched through an OTA update on the latest CAMON 20 Premier 5G on 15th September 2023. Following this, the upgrade will be extended in succession to include Camon 20 Pro 5G and Camon 20 on 7th October 2023.

