TECNO Launches Spark Go 2 - a Reliable Smartphone That's Built to Last at INR 6,999

New Delhi [India], June 24: In a market flooded with compromises, TECNO has done the unexpected, yet again. The global smartphone brand, known for value-driven innovation & empowering users through cutting-edge technology, has launched the Spark Go 2, a feature-loaded device that brings flagship vibes to an entry-level segment, making it the Mobile No. 1.

The Spark Go 2 is here to make next-gen tech accessible to everyone, and the biggest jaw-dropper is the price; the phone is priced at an unbelievable INR 6,999. Driving this innovation forward is Ella, TECNO's in-house AI assistant. She's not just there to answer your questions; she rewrites and summarises content, generates images, and even tackles math problems. With support for multiple Indian languages, Ella makes sure no user feels left out, regardless of where they're from or what language they speak.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India, said, "At TECNO, we believe that cutting-edge technology should not be a privilege. With Spark Go 2, we're delivering next-gen features like an AI assistant, ultra-smooth 120Hz display, and network-free calling all at an unbelievable price of INR 6,999. It's a device built for everyday India resilient, intelligent, and inclusive."

The Spark Go 2 stands out as a smartphone built for real-world resilience and everyday reliability. Featuring an IP64 dust and water resistance certification from SGS, and assurance of up to 4 years of lag-free performance under standard conditions. The device is designed to withstand common daily challenges with ease.

Adding to its appeal, the Spark Go 2 is available in four striking colour variants, Ink Black, Veil White, Titanium Gray, and Turquoise Green, offering consumers a stylish, premium look without compromise.

For those who value immersive visuals, the Spark Go 2 features a 6.67-inch Punch Hole HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience rarely seen in this segment.

But where the Spark Go 2 truly breaks the mould is with its Free Link App, a feature that lets you make calls even when there's no mobile network. This feature works between Spark Go2 to Spark Go2, POVA series to POVA series, and Spark Go2 to POVA series. It's a big win for users living in rural zones and even large industrial spaces. Add to that 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0 and Linkbooming V1.0, and you've got a phone that fights poor signal with serious efficiency.

Under the hood, a 5000mAh battery paired with 15W fast charging ensures the phone keeps up with your day. The TECNO Spark Go 2 is now available at leading offline retailers across India. With this launch, TECNO continues its mission to make innovation accessible, proving once again that great technology doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

