TECNO Mobile celebrates festivities with its 40-day Festive CARnival

Adding to the festive cheer TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India kick-started the TECNO Festive CARnival, which will be live till October 31. This 5-week CARnival is a celebration of festivities offering exciting deals and discounts on Amazon in addition to a chance to participate in a weekly lucky draw for anyone buying a TECNO smartphone between September 22nd to October 31st, 2022 either via an e-commerce platform or from retail stores in India. The offer is valid across the TECNO smartphone range POP, SPARK, POVA, CAMON and Phantom.

In order to participate in the TECNO Festive CARnival lucky draw, the participant will have to register themselves via a QR code available on the promotional banner on the official Tecno website/Amazon/ print ad/social media, etc, which will redirect them to the TECNO's official WhatsApp account. Alternatively, the participant can directly register themselves by sending "Hi" on the TECNO's official WhatsApp Number 9355070200*.

The five-week unique celebration of technology will offer buyers a grand opportunity to drive away with Mahindra XUV 300 and Bajaj Pulsar Bikes. The winner of the weekly lucky draw will be announced every Thursday subject to Terms and Conditions as mentioned on . The bumper prize winner of this one-of-a-kind festive CARnival will be announced on November 3, 2022.

In addition to this, Amazon is offering disruptive deals on TECNO smartphones during the Great Indian Festival Sale starting Sep 23.

Here is a quick snapshot of some big deals:

- TECNO POP 5 LTE: An all-rounder smartphone offering a unique combination of 6.52" large display with 5000mAh large battery and 8MP Portrait dual rear Camera available at an effective price of INR. 5,309 with free earphones worth Rs. 1290

- TECNO SPARK 9 (4GB+ 64GB): Smartphone with the biggest 7GB RAM with Memory fusion feature in the segment, 6.6"HD+90Hz Display, 13MP AI Dual Camera, 5000mAh Battery, Android 12 available at an effective price of INR. 6,999 with free earphones worth Rs. 1290

- TECNO SPARK 9 (6GB+128GB): Smartphone with the biggest 11GB RAM with Memory fusion feature in the segment, 6.6"HD+90Hz Display, 13MP AI Dual Camera, 5000mAh Battery, Android 12 available at an effective price of INR. 8,549 with free earphones worth Rs. 1290

- TECNO SPARK 8T: Stylish smartphone in the sub 9K with AI-enabled 50MP rear-camera and 6.6" FHD+display, and 5000mAh Battery available at an effective price of INR. 7,649

- TECNO SPARK 8 Pro: The only smartphone in sub 9K segment offering a 5000mAh battery with 33W flash charger and 6.8" FHD+display along with 48MP triple Rear Camera, and Helio G85 SoC, available at an effective price of INR. 8,099

- TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian: India's first multi-colour changing smartphone with Photoisomer technology, offering Industry-first 64MP RGBW+(G+P) Optical Image Stabilization Camera sensor, 50MP 50mm Portrait lens, and 32MP Selfie Camera, available at an effective price of INR. 16,749

On Festive CARnival please refer to

On Amazon deals please refer to Amazon.in

*T&C apply

