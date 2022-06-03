TECNO Mobile India extends partnership with Bollywood Star Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India, today announced the renewal of its brand association with the Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana.

The recommencement of the partnership with the star is based on mutual trust and admiration and is expected to reiterate the brand's motto 'Stop at Nothing'. The premium brand will stand tall with its consistent efforts to deliver highly perceptible technology and innovative devices for consumers.

With this continuation, TECNO Mobile aims to strengthen the earned trust among consumers and keep up with its robust growth trajectory.

Being a ground-breaking actor, who has disrupted the age-old, monotonous narratives of the Indian film industry, Ayushmann Khurrana has influenced the Indian youth in a positive way. His movie choices and relatable characters resonate with TECNO Mobile's brand philosophy of offering something innovative and best-in-class.

While Ayushmann brings novelty through his content, TECNO does that with its diverse set of offerings with advanced and premium technology across its 5 product lines. Over the last year, the actor has extensively been a part of product launches and campaigns of the smartphone brand across electronic and social media platforms.

Commenting on the continued brand relationship, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Whether it's my performance in front of the camera or TECNO's performance in the smartphone segment, we have always believed in the motto of 'Stop at Nothing'. Individually, the brand and I have grown in our respective fields within the last year and I wish to bring forth the same growth via my partnership with TECNO Mobile. With this continued association, we look forward to an even more exciting journey going forward."

Speaking about the revived union, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile - India said, "Currently, TECNO Mobile is the 3rd largest smartphone player in the sub-10k segment according to Counterpoint Market Share Report, April 2022. We've earned this feat on the back of our 'India first' and 'segment-first' approach and as we move ahead in our journey, we aim to cater to consumers across all price points. With a focus on the mid to high segment for the coming year, the alliance with Ayushmann is going to play a pivotal role. Particularly, considering his fandom, among the GenZs and Millennials; a focused cohort for the brand as well. Similar to the consumer's evolving taste in films and entertainment content, they are also evolving as smartphone consumers, with expectations around variety, high-end features and technology. Therefore, this extended association will allow us to expand our target base and further solidify our position as a leading premium smartphone brand."

TECNO views this alliance to set off this year's company focus on the mid-high segment and to leap the extra mile for technology democratisation and make new-age technology accessible to people at disruptive price points. Ayushmann Khurrana would be featuring in the upcoming brand campaigns across channels and platforms for product lines of POP, SPARK, POVA, CAMON and Phantom.

