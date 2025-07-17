TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept: Introducing the World's Thinnest Tri-Fold with Pioneering Dual Inward-Folding Design

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 17: TECNO today unveiled its latest tri-fold concept, the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept. This innovative device showcases a dual-screen, inward-folding tri-fold design and delivers a massive 9.94-inch display with significantly enhanced durability.

Measuring just 11.49mm when folded and starting from an ultra-slim 3.49mm when unfolded, it sets a new industry benchmark as the thinnest tri-fold device, redefining what's possible in foldable technology.

Innovative G-Style Tri-fold Design

Unlike conventional tri-fold devices that leave their delicate flexible screens exposed, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept showcases an innovative G-Style design. Its expansive inner display folds inward twice, completely shielding the main screen from scratches and impacts when not in use. For everyday tasks, a convenient second cover display provides a classic smartphone experience.

At the core of this innovation is a custom-engineered dual-hinge system, comprising a small waterdrop hinge and a larger primary hinge. When folded, the small hinge allows the right portion of the display to fold gaplessly inward, mimicking a traditional book-style foldable. The larger hinge then folds the remaining section over the top. A self-locking mechanism ensures the device is both perfectly gapless and secure when closed.

This advanced engineering also unlocks new modes of use. A customized dual-cam design in the large hinge supports multi-angle hovering, allowing the device to be operated in a partially folded state, transforming it into a versatile mini-workstation.

When fully unfolded, the dual-hinge system reveals a stunning 9.94-inch display with minimal creasing. This seamless canvas turns the device from a pocketable smartphone into a full-fledged tablet, providing an expansive workspace for next-level multitasking and media consumption.

World's Thinnest Tri-Fold with Flagship Features

Despite the added complexity of its inward tri-fold architecture, the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept achieves a folded thickness of just 11.49mmcomparable to many current dual-fold smartphones. When fully unfolded, the device achieves an industry-leading 3.49mm ultra-slim profile - making it the world's thinnest tri-fold smartphone to date. This is made possible by multiple breakthroughs in foldable displays, hinges, and materialsincluding 2000 MPa ultra-high-strength steel for the hinge and ultra-strong Titan Fiber for the back cover, which is just 0.3mm thick.

Even with this ultra-slim form factor, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept makes no compromises on flagship experience, including a high-performance chipset, a versatile triple-camera system as well as a massive over 5000mAh battery.

TECNO's Latest Advanced Foldable Innovation

The continuous breakthroughs in the TECNO PHANTOM series highlight the brand's commitment to providing the most advanced and stylish technology for users who pursue exceptional experiences. PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept is not the first innovative concept from PHANTOM, TECNO's premium technology sub-brand that offers the most advanced and stylish technologies to users seeking the best experiences. In 2024, TECNO unveiled its groundbreaking ultra-thin triple-fold concept phone, the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2, which was showcased at MWC 2025, capturing global attention and acclaim from tech enthusiasts worldwide.

The launch of the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept further underscores TECNO's exploration of redefining the future of foldable mobile technology. This advancement is another strong signal of TECNO's ambition to bring cutting-edge form factors and flagship experiences to a global, design-forward audience. TECNO confirms that the device is expected to be showcased at MWC 2026.

