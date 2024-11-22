TECNO POP 9 Launched with Limitless Entertainment, Performance, and Durability at Rs. 6,499

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 22: TECNO is thrilled to unveil POP 9the coolest gadget carrying forward the legacy of the POP series' vibrant spirit. Designed for Gen Z and Gen Alpha, this smartphone is your ultimate fun and entertainment partner. With a punch of vibrant features, wild performance, and rock-solid durability, the POP 9 takes a fun spin on what's possible in the segment. True to its tagline, "Live Limitless" this device is set to become a game-changer, delivering top-notch features without breaking the bank, inviting young users to make their mark on the world.

Available in two striking colour optionsStartrail Black and Glittery White, the TECNO POP 9 sets a trendy vibe, while having an extra skin in the box to make it more fun and personalized. Alongside its eye-catching looks, the device is powered by India's first MediaTek G50 processor, offering seamless multitasking and great efficiency. Coupled with its 90Hz Refresh Rate, the POP 9 delivers an endless entertainment experience that elevates binge-watching and scrolling to new heights.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India, said "The TECNO POP 9 embodies our commitment to delivering value-packed devices at unbeatable prices, merging cutting-edge technology, robust performance, and unmatched durability. Designed for the young and adventurous, it empowers users to 'Live Limitless' with its vibrant display and lag-free processing, ensuring you stay connected and stand out. With its unique lifestyle appeal, the POP 9 opens endless possibilities for fun and entertainment, making it the ultimate companion for those seeking both style and functionality in a smartphone."

What makes POP 9 stand out

Limitless Entertainment

With its 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display, the POP 9 makes watching videos on the phone feel like front-row cinema seats. Vibrant colours and sharp visuals bring every scene to life, while the 90Hz refresh rate ensures buttery-smooth scrolling. Turn up the dual stereo speakers with DTS sound and transform your favourite tunes or podcasts into a concert right in your pocket.

Limitless Performance

Imagine juggling your morning workout playlist, online lectures, and social media scrolling without a hitch. Thanks to India's first MediaTek G50 processor and 6GB* RAM, the POP 9 handles it all with ease. Need space for those photos? The 64GB storage, expandable to 1TB, ensures you can snap, save, and share without limits.

Limitless Durability

Built tough with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, the POP 9 is ready for everyday adventures. Enjoy three years of lag-free performance under normal conditions, ensuring a trusty sidekick for the long haul.

Limitless Value

Starting at just Rs. 6,499 with bank offers, the POP 9 will be available on Amazon starting 26th November. The phone offers exceptional style, functionality, reliability and a lot more fun and vibrancy to your everyday smartphone at a price that's hard to beat.

*Memory Fusion

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor