TECNO POVA 7 Series Sets a New Benchmark with Design Evolution and Power-Packed Features

New Delhi [India], July 4: In a market flooded with predictable upgrades and overpromised specs, TECNO takes a bold leap forward with the launch of its latest powerhouse duo the POVA 7 Series on Flipkart. Known for delivering value-packed innovation focused on real user needs, TECNO brings POVA 7 and POVA 7 Pro to the mid-premium segment, combining serious performance, intuitive AI, and smart connectivity, all wrapped in a design built for India's new-age learners, digital hustlers, and creators. Staying true to its #BetterFasterStronger promise, the series continues TECNO's tradition of constant innovation under the POVA legacy.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO India, said, "At TECNO, we believe ground-breaking technology shouldn't be a privilegeit should be a tool for everyone, especially for India's young dreamers, doers and disruptors. That's why POVA 7 is more than just a smartphone: it's a bold design, unstoppable connectivity, and AI that understands youright down to your language. This device isn't just built to impressit's built to empower."

DESIGN: Inspired by Change, Built to Stand Out

Inspired by the delta symbol (D) the universal sign for change, this series embraces evolution and progress. The triangular geometry isn't just an aesthetic choice; it's a tribute to users who are constantly evolving and pushing forward.

Visually striking, both smartphones feature TECNO's segment-first Multi-Functional Delta Light Interface, a backlit design element with 104 Mini LED lights, that reacts to music, notifications, volume, and charging. It's more than just visual flair; it's a personality you can see, even from far away.

DISPLAY: Visual Brilliance for Every Experience

POVA 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, delivering rich colors and seamless motion, which is ideal for gaming, streaming, and content creation, making it the Best Display Experience in the segment. The POVA 7 offers the same screen size and refresh rate on a crisp FHD+ LTPS IPS display, ensuring immersive visuals for everyday use.

BATTERY & CHARGING: Power That Keeps Pace

Both smartphones pack a massive 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, designed for power users. The POVA 7 Pro raises the bar with 30W wireless charging, a first-in-segment feature, allowing users to cut the cord without sacrificing speed.

ACCESSIBLE AI & CONNECTIVITY: Everyday Intelligence, Everywhere

A standout across both smartphones is TECNO's built-in AI assistant, Ella, now more intelligent and attuned to local needs with support for multiple Indian languages. From composing messages to translating content, Ella brings practical, everyday assistance to users across the country. Complementing this is the TECNO Intelligent Signal Hub, which strengthens connectivity with advanced features like 4x4 MIMO, VoWiFi Dual Pass, and a unique No Network Communication capability that allows device to device calling even without a mobile signal, a game changer in areas with patchy or no coverage.

CAMERA: Creativity in Every Frame

Beyond stunning visuals, the POVA 7 Series delivers camera innovation designed for content-first lifestyles, with both smartphones supporting 4K video recording. The POVA 7 Pro is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor and an 8MP secondary lens, featuring vlog modes and dual video functionality, perfect for creators who demand flexibility. Meanwhile, the POVA 7 offers a strong 50MP AI camera, tuned for consistent results across lighting conditions and equipped with essential creative modes for everyday storytelling.

FIND YOUR FIT: Choose Your Style at an Amazing Price Point

While both phones share a strong core, the POVA 7 Pro brings additional premium features like an AMOLED display, wireless charging, and dual cameras for those who want more. The POVA 7 focuses on great everyday performance with a bold design and comes in three striking colors: Magic Silver, Oasis Green, and Geek Black, with two variants being offered at the special limited-time pricing (inclusive of all bank offers): 8GB + 128GB (Rs. 12,999) and 8GB + 256GB (Rs. 13,999).

For those seeking additional features, the POVA 7 Pro is available in three exquisite colors: Dynamic Grey, Neon Cyan, and Geek Black, priced at Rs. 16,999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs. 17,999 for 8GB + 256GB as part of special launch offers.

With technology this powerful in your hands, the POVA 7 Series is more than just a phone it's your next move, next idea, next win. Ready when you are. Sale starts on 10th July on Flipkart.

