TECNO Spark Go 2 Goes on Sale July 1 -- Big on Features, Premium Design, Light on the Pocket

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 30: In a segment known for compromises, TECNO continues to raise the bar. The global smartphone brand, recognised for pioneering technology that balances innovation with accessibility, is bringing the Spark Go 2 to stores on July 1. After stirring up early buzz with its feature-packed reveal, the device is now ready to hit shelves, bringing flagship vibes to the entry-level segment and cementing its place as Mobile No. 1.

For just Rs.6,999, the Spark Go 2 sneaks in with big-league features disguised in an entry-level package. One of its most standout upgrades? Ella, TECNO's in-house AI assistant who doesn't just chatshe rewrites content, creates images, solves math, and supports multiple Indian languages, making smart truly inclusive. It's all wrapped in a stylish design with four colour optionsInk Black, Veil White, Titanium Grey, and Turquoise Greenoffering consumers a premium look without compromise. The phone also boasts a 6.67" punch-hole HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh ratea rare find in this price range, and a treat for everyday scrollers and binge-watchers alike.

Built to thrive in the real world and make it a reliable investment, the Spark Go 2 comes with IP64 dust and water resistance and is SGS-certified for up to 4 years of lag-free performance, making it as tough as it is trustworthy. But it doesn't stop there. The device also introduces the Free Link App, a standout feature that lets users make calls without a mobile signal, working seamlessly between Spark Go 2 and POVA series devices. Packed with 4G Carrier Aggregation 2.0, Linkbooming tech, a 5000mAh battery, and 15W fast charging, you've got a phone that's confidently punching way above its weight.

Available offline and on Flipkart across India from July 1, Spark Go 2 is TECNO's latest answer to the question: why settle for less when you can have a smart, stylish, and strong phone, all under Rs.7,000?

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor