TECNO to Launch POVA Curve 5G on 29th May - Futuristic Design, Reliable Connectivity, and Accessible AI

New Delhi [India], May 22: POVA, TECNO's dynamic series that has captivated interest from tech enthusiasts and digital natives with its previous series, is set to recreate the magic and take the bar higher with the upcoming edition. After generating significant intrigue with the space-themed teasers, TECNO is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the POVA Curve 5G on 29th May 2025, a bold reimagination of what smartphones can and should be.

POVA has never followed the crowd, and the POVA Curve 5G makes that loud and clearquite literally. With space-inspired teasers already generating serious buzz, TECNO is introducing a design that stands out. Inspired by the contours of starships and the curved display, POVA Curve 5G brings together visual identity and ergonomic comfort in one futuristic frame.

Building on the legacy of the POVA series, the POVA Curve 5G introduces a futuristic back panel design that redefines the look and feel of smartphones in its category. Inspired by the aerodynamic form of starships, the back panel teases a slim, curved frame built for both comfort and style. It's sleek, edgy, and stands apart in a market crowded with similar-looking devices.

However, the POVA Curve 5G is more than just designit's built with intent. It's powered by TECNO's 3Bs philosophyBest Design, Best Signal, Best AIan all-in-one approach to delivering real value in everyday performance. Built for those who want their phone to work as hard as they do, the POVA Curve 5G is tuned for seamless multitasking, reliable 5G connectivity, and a smarter interface powered by AI.

Taking a bold step forward in the AI space, TECNO introduces a level of intelligence that transcends the boundaries of accessories and practicality. The POVA Curve 5G brings ELLA, TECNO's in-house voice assistant, to the forefront, simplifying everyday tasks with seamless ease. With Ella, the POVA Curve provides a series of AI features that help find answers to every question or problem users might have, maintain safety, and ensure fun is always on.

With the POVA Curve 5G, TECNO is sharing its bold new vision designed around the real needs of Indian consumers. Combining standout design, cutting-edge AI, and reliable connectivity, the POVA Curve 5G is built to empower users to break through limitations and deliver an experience that keeps them ahead of the curve. Mark your calendars for 29th May 2025 to Discover New Horizon.

Stay tuned! The product will soon be available in offline stores and online exclusively on Flipkart.

