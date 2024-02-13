TECNO's Valentine's Gift: Thrilling Cashback for 300 Million UPI Users

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 13: As February brings love and the smell of chocolates, it's time to show the loved ones how special they are. But with so many options, finding the perfect gift can be hard. TECNO's Valentine's Day deals make it accessible for all. With interesting UPI cashback offers, TECNO smartphones blend with style and innovation are perfect for expressing love.

TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G

The TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G offers a seamless experience powered by the Dimensity 8050 Octa-Core Processor. Its 64MP RGBW (G+P) lens captures moments with exceptional detail, utilizing its ability to attract 200% more light for perfect lighting. The OIS Anti-Shaking Technology, further ensures photos and videos will be crisp and clear. Additionally, the device features a 2MP Macro sensor for close-up shots and a 32MP UHD Selfie camera for stunning self-portraits. CAMON 20 Pro 5G is a true powerhouse with an Antutu score of over 7 Lakhs. Available in two variants, the 8+256GB model is offered at Rs. 19,999, while the 8+128GB variant is offered at Rs. 17,999, after a cashback of Rs. 2,000.

TECNO CAMON 20

Capture every radiant smile and cherished adventure through TECNO CAMON 20's impressive and crystal-clear 64MP RGBW night rear camera with 32MP selfie camera, with AI enhancements. CAMON 20 comes with an immersive AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor for a more premium an smooth experience. This smartphone offers a spacious 256GB ROM and 8GB+8GB Extended RAM. The latest TECNO CAMON 20 is now available for Rs. 11,999 following a special Valentine's Day cashback offer of Rs. 1,000.

TECNO POVA 5 PRO 5G

The POVA 5 Pro 5G stands out with its premium 3D textured design and cyber-inspired Arc Interface supported by an RGB LED light. Packing seamless performance through the Dimensity 6080 5G Processor, the POVA 5 Pro 5G ensures unparalleled speed and efficiency for all tasks and activities. While the 68W Ultra Charge technology guarantees uninterrupted connectivity throughout the day. After a cashback offer of Rs. 1,500 on the TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G (8+256GB) and the TECNO POVA 5 Pro 5G (8+128GB), the variants are priced at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

TECNO SPARK 20

The TECNO SPARK 20 boasts the segment's biggest whopping 256GB internal storage. Additionally, the phone features a 32MP Front and a 50MP Rear camera setup, ensuring stunning photography. Its long-lasting 5000mAh battery, coupled with 18W Fast Charge support, guarantees extended usage without interruption. Get all these features and more at an incredible price of Rs. 9,499 after a special Valentine's Day cashback offer of Rs. 1,000 on the latest TECNO SPARK 20 (8+128GB).

TECNO SPARK GO 2024

The TECNO SPARK GO brings segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers, boasting up to 400% louder sound, and a 90Hz Display with Dynamic Port, presented on a spacious 6.56" Dot-In display. Choose between the TECNO SPARK GO 2024 (3+64GB) at Rs. 6,199 and the TECNO SPARK GO 2024 (4+64GB) at Rs. 6,499, after a cashback of Rs 500.

To spread Valentine's joy, TECNO offers cashback via various payment modes, focusing on UPI transactions, making it accessible to all and aligning with TECNO's commitment to accessibility and customer satisfaction.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70-plus countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of 'Stop At Nothing', TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338540/TECNO.jpg

