Tectoro is now a validated Android Enterprise Recommended EMM Partner

Tectoro Consulting Pvt Ltd envisions a future where it continues to drive advancements in Enterprise Mobility Management.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Tectoro Consulting Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of Enterprise Mobility Management solutions, offers its flagship product, Tectoro EMM, validated as an Android Enterprise Recommended Enterprise Mobility Management Partner. This validation further emphasizes Tectoro’s commitment to delivering secure and reliable mobile management solutions that meet Google’s strict enterprise requirements.

Tectoro EMM has been validated as an official Android Enterprise Recommended Enterprise Mobility Management partner. Tectoro EMM offers advanced security and management features to support Android Enterprise customers. This designation affirms our comprehensive technical solutions and knowledgeable teams focused on modern Android security and management. As an Android Enterprise Recommended EMM, we are well-equipped to help customers fully leverage the robust security and management capabilities of Android.

“We are excited to welcome Tectoro Consulting Pvt Ltd to the Android Enterprise Partner Program as a Gold partner,” said Ken Schutt, Director of Android Enterprise Partnerships. “By becoming a Gold partner, Tectoro has gone above and beyond for their customers, ensuring they receive top-tier customer service, support, and solutions to help them grow their business.”

Sreedhar Dannapaneni, Managing Director of Tectoro, said, “We are delighted to be part of Android Enterprise Recommended for Tectoro EMM and also became the Gold Partner in the Android Enterprise Partner Program. These achievements reinforce our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.”

“We harbour a deep sense of pride in being the only Indian company to achieve both Android Enterprise Recommended and Gold Partner Badge. Tectoro’s achievement enables it to meet clients’ evolving needs with unmatched solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency”, said Rajesh Mandala, Head of Sales at Tectoro.

Looking ahead, Tectoro Consulting Pvt Ltd envisions a future where it continues to drive advancements in Enterprise Mobility Management. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge solutions that maximize the potential of Android devices.

For more information about Tectoro Consulting Pvt Ltd and its enterprise mobility management solutions, please visit www.tectoro.com

Contact-us: +91- 9010850660

E-mail: sales-emm@tectoro.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor