TEDx IEM Salt Lake Inspires with Theme ‘Ctrl+Alt+Del’

New Delhi [India], September 25:The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) of the IEM-UEM Group recently hosted its first-ever TEDx IEM Salt Lake event at the IEM IEDC Centre. With the theme “Ctrl+Alt+Del: Reimagining Everything,” the event brought together a diverse mix of voices from the worlds of art, media, science and culture.

The inauguration began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President, IEM-UEM Group; Prof. Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM; Dr Prabir Kumar Das, Head of Basic Science and Humanities; and Dr Samapika Das Biswas, Curator of TEDx IEM Salt Lake, alongside guests including radio host Jimmy Tangree and musician Debtar Debashish Bhattacharya.

Prof. Banani Chakrabarti said that the initiative symbolised IEM's commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and meaningful dialogue that empowers the next generation of thinkers and leaders.

The highlight was an engaging speaker lineup featuring actress Ritabhari Chakraborty, Grammy-nominated slide guitarist Debtar Debashish Bhattacharya, radio veteran Jimmy Tangree, actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee, and Mr. Sameer Satyarth, a promising entrepreneur from IEM and TEDx speaker. Each shared personal stories and perspectives on how people can rethink technology, creativity, and everyday life.

Prof. Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti noted that hosting the event reflected IEM's focus on encouraging ideas that can influence society at large. Prof. Dr Prabir Kumar Das added that TEDx IEM Salt Lake not only inspired students and professionals but also marked a milestone in IEM's journey of bridging academics with real-world ideas and innovation.

Curator Dr Samapika Das Biswas said the sessions were designed to provide students and professionals with a platform to explore new thought processes.

The day-long programme included talks, performances and interactive exchanges. With participation from students, faculty, entrepreneurs and invited guests, TEDx IEM Salt Lake positioned itself as an emerging space for fresh thinking and dialogue in Kolkata's academic and cultural landscape.

About TEDx| x = independently organised event

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organised events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks videos and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organised events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organised TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organised (subject to certain rules and regulations).

About TED

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organisation dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organisation is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and a connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.

TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyse more than $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilise a movement for a net-zero future, and in 2023, TED launched TED Democracy to spark a new kind of conversation focused on realistic pathways towards a more vibrant and equitable future.

