TEDxFutureUniversity 2025 Officially Unveiled: Future University Bareilly Hosts Grand Pre-Launch Ceremony

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9: Future University Bareilly has successfully concluded the Pre-Launch Ceremony & Press Conference for its first-ever TEDxFutureUniversity 2025, marking a powerful beginning to a movement centered on innovation, youth inspiration, and transformative ideas. Media organizations, journalists, and digital content partners attended the exclusive session held at the university campus, signaling strong regional and national interest in this landmark initiative.

Scheduled for 13 December 2025 at the university's auditorium, the TEDx event will revolve around the theme "Innovating for a Better Tomorrow", reflecting the university's commitment to AI-driven education and multidisciplinary learning aligned with NEP 2020.

"A New Chapter for Youth Inspiration Begins Today"

The pre-launch ceremony was presided over by Chancellor Mr. Mukesh Gupta, Pro Chancellor Mr. Deep Gupta, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor (Dr.) Pankaj Kumar Mishra. The event showcased Future University's vision of becoming a hub for future-ready education and transformative ideas.

Chancellor Mr. Mukesh Gupta stated, "TEDx will become a platform for Future University students to connect directly with the world's most inspiring thinkers. This initiative will inspire creativity and problem-solving spirit among our students."

Pro-Chancellor Mr. Deep Gupta added, "Being part of a global platform like TEDx is a moment of pride for our university. This program will not only give our students the opportunity to learn from successful personalities across various fields but will also inspire them to realize their dreams. We want our students to move forward with the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship."

Media professionals engaged directly with the leadership team, gaining insights into how Future University plans to merge AI, innovation, creativity, and academic excellence to shape the next generation of leaders.

"Where Technology Meets Human Potential"

University representatives highlighted the institution's pioneering approach as India's 1st AI-Enabled New-Age Innovative University. With smart classrooms, AI learning assistants, intelligent assessment tools, and virtual labs, Future University is redefining how students learn, innovate, and solve problems.

The TEDx platform will amplify this ecosystem by hosting ideas that address:

* The future of work in an AI-driven world

* Ethical and responsible technology

* Transformative entrepreneurship

* Innovation in healthcare, education, and digital media

* Clean production and sustainable practices

* The future of medicine and healthcare

The pre-launch event reinforced the university's dedication to preparing students for industries shaped by automation, robotics, cybersecurity, and global innovation trends.

"Learning Beyond Boundaries"

TEDxFutureUniversity aligns closely with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020)encouraging holistic development, multidisciplinary education, creativity, and critical thinking.

The press briefing emphasized how the TEDx stage will bring together voices from diverse fields, allowing students to learn through real-world perspectives. This approach strengthens the university's commitment to fostering flexible learning pathways and innovation-led education, preparing students for meaningful contributions in a rapidly evolving world.

"Voices That Move Minds"

A major highlight of the pre-launch ceremony was the unveiling of the official speaker lineup. TEDxFutureUniversity 2025 will feature nine distinguished speakers representing excellence across defence, governance, health innovation, global education, entrepreneurship, heritage preservation, and digital media:

* Dr. Varun Kapoor (IPS) DGP, Madhya Pradesh Police & Cybersecurity Visionary (Instagram: 215K followers) - Senior-most IPS officer specializing in cybersecurity

* Jannat Zubair Rahmani Indian Actress, Youth Icon & Digital Influencer (Instagram: 50M+ followers)

* Lt. Col. Manoj Kumar Sinha Army Veteran, Gallantry Awardee, Motivational Author, Writer & Poet

* Sonika Pilli Healthcare Enthusiast & Founder, MedTeens (traveling specially from Maryland, USA)

* Aradhya Vats CEO, EduAbroad & Global Education Strategist

* Yash Agarwal Director, Naturant Industries Pvt. Ltd. & Chuknoo Securities Ltd., Young Entrepreneur & Corporate Leader

* Hansa Singla Entrepreneur & Design Strategy Consultant

* Harsh Vardhan Singh Kurki Entrepreneur, Director of The Kurki Heritage (lineage of Meerabai family, with close connections to Jaipur Royal Family)

* Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Kumar Mishra Pro Vice-Chancellor, Future University Bareilly

These speakers offer students access to ideas that inspire, challenge, and transform, covering topics from defence and governance to healthcare innovation, global education, entrepreneurship, cultural heritage, and the digital revolution.

"Academic Excellence at the Core of TEDx"

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Kumar Mishra emphasized the importance of platforms like TEDx in nurturing creativity, confidence, problem-solving, and innovation among students. He expressed confidence that TEDxFutureUniversity will expand students' intellectual horizons and inspire them to innovate for creating a better world for tomorrow.

Professor Mishra stated that the main objective is to bring to the stage extraordinary stories covering clean production, the future of medicine, healthcare, transformation in education, and inspiration for the new generation. This program will prove to be a unique platform to deliver the experience and knowledge of experts from diverse fields such as defense, administration, entertainment, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and education to young minds.

"From Bareilly to the World"

The successful pre-launch ceremony positions Bareilly as an emerging center for thought leadership, youth innovation, and global idea exchange. TEDxFutureUniversity is not only an eventit is a movement that empowers young thinkers to imagine boldly, innovate fearlessly, and contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.

As Future University Bareilly prepares for the main event on 13 December 2025, the excitement across students, educators, and media continues to buildsignaling a transformative moment for the region and establishing the university as a hub for inspiring the next generation of leaders and innovators.

For media inquiries and further information: Future University, Bareilly Contact: Pro Vice-Chancellor's Office

