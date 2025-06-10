Teen Duo launches SeniorConnect.care -- Bridging generations, One click at a time

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: In a heart-warming example of youth-led social - impact, two high school students Riya Kamat and Aryan Bajoria have launched SeniorConnect.care, a social initiative designed using workshops and courses to help India's senior citizens become more confident and independent in the digital world.

Created with empathy and driven by purpose, by Aryan and Riya - SeniorConnect.care offers free, easy-to-understand guides for seniors on how to use smartphones, access healthcare online, avoid digital scams, and stay in touch with loved ones through technology. The initiative has been developed entirely by two high schoolers who were inspired by the challenges their own grandparents faced with everyday technology.

"Watching my grandparents struggle with tech showed me just how isolating the digital world can be for seniors. SeniorConnect.care brings them support and connection. "Riya Kamat, student at Singapore American School & co-founder of SeniorConnect.

"Technology should feel empoweringnot intimidating," adds Aryan Bajoria, student at Lakshmipat Singhanai Academy & fellow co-founder. "With SeniorConnect, we've tried to create something simple, friendly, and full of warmth for our seniors."

What SeniorConnect.care Offers:

* Smartphone & Internet Basics: Step-by-step guides on using mobile phones, making video calls, increasing font sizes, enabling voice commands, and more.

* Health & Wellness Tools: Seniors learn how to track vitals via smartwatches, book telemedicine appointments, set medication alerts, and safely store digital health records.

* Safety Online: A major focus is placed on helping seniors avoid common digital scams, especially phishing calls, fake UPI requests, and fraudulent lottery messages.

* Digital Banking Support: Simplified tutorials on checking balances, paying bills, and protecting personal information.

* Staying Connected: From WhatsApp and Zoom to Facebook and Instagram, the platform makes social media and digital communication more accessible.

* Tech Troubleshooting: Easy fixes for everyday tech issuesslow phones, forgotten passwords, Wi-Fi errors, and more.

Built With Heart and Simplicity

Every aspect of SeniorConnect.care reflects the voices of seniors, the concerns of caregivers, and the passion of its young creators. The platform is clean, visually friendly, and written in straightforward language. It also includes visual slideshow guides, FAQs, and real-life examples that make technology more relatable for older users.

"This project is very close to our hearts," say Riya & Aryan "If even one senior citizen feels more confident or less lonely and more independent using their phone because of us, that's a win.

Looking Ahead

Riya and Aryan plan to grow SeniorConnect into a larger movement by involving volunteers, schools, and RWAs to conduct offline workshops, expand multilingual resources, and reach senior citizens across urban and rural India.

For families, caregivers, and senior citizens, SeniorConnect.care is more than a tech help platformit's a digital companion that brings reassurance, support, and connection.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor