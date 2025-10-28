Teen Innovator Launches Finfluent, an AI Platform Revolutionizing Financial Literacy Education

New Delhi [India], October 28: Two years ago, Noel identified a problem – students, especially in India, had little to no understanding of even basic finance. Inspired by his father, who works in the finance industry, he recognised a widespread problem: financial illiteracy. Determined to make a difference, he began developing what would become Finfluent – a free, AI-based platform that simplifies finance for people of all backgrounds.

What started as a small project has now evolved into a powerful educational initiative with nearly 10,000 active users and over 1,200 sign-ups, reaching students, families, and educators globally.

A Mission Rooted in Equity

Finfluent's mission extends beyond just teaching finance – it is built on the ideology of making education available to everyone. The platform has various tools such as an AI financial chatbot in 50+ languages, a spending and stock tracker, interactive lessons, and personalised action plans that help users take constructive steps to improve their financial health.

National Recognition

FinFluent's innovation has not gone unnoticed. The platform was recently recognised in the Top 40 startups in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Competition, and further distinguished itself in the Top 10 AI startups – selected from 20,000+ applicants nationwide. This achievement will provide his startup with an ₹8 lakh grant for further development,

Through partnerships with schools and NGOs, Finfluent has also conducted financial literacy workshops, equipping young people with the tools to make better financial decisions.

A Young Changemaker Leading the Way

Noel Juby Chandy stands as an inspiring example of how determination and purpose can drive meaningful change. What began as a simple idea to make financial literacy accessible has evolved into a global movement empowering thousands of young people to take control of their financial futures.

As Finfluent continues to grow and impact lives across schools and communities, Noel's journey proves that age is no barrier to innovation. His story is a reminder that anyone can create lasting change. Through his vision, he's not just teaching finance; he's inspiring a generation to believe that real change begins with one idea and the courage to act on it.

Check out the website at: https://www.finfluent.tech

