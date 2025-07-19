Tefla’s Hosts ‘Commodity Market Movers’ Conference in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: Tefla's, in collaboration with the Commodity Trading Club and powered by MCQube as Knowledge Partner, concluded its Commodity Market Movers 2025 conference at The St. Regis Mumbai on Friday. The event brought together a cross-section of India's commodity trading ecosystem, including regulators, brokers, traders, investors, analysts, and policymakers, to deliberate on the future of commodity markets amid evolving regulations and economic priorities.

Keynote speakers included Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, and S.K. Mohanty, former Whole Time Member of SEBI. Senior representatives from NCDEX, TransGraph Consulting, MEIR Commodities, S&P Global, and other institutions participated in discussions spanning agri-commodities, energy transition, metals and petrochemicals markets, and regulatory trends.

On commodity markets, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM), said, “Commodity markets are very important…We need to develop more well-oiled machinery for this. The government is aware of these issues, and a lot of work is going into reforming them.”

Speaking at the event, G Chandrashekhar, policy commentator and noted commodities market expert, emphasised the need for deeper reforms to expand India's commodity derivatives market. “The Government has done a lot for the commodity market in recent times – new contracts have been launched, index trading allowed, Mutual Funds AIF-3 and PMS participation permitted, among others,” he said. “However, much more can be done to deepen and widen the market – banks should be allowed to invest in commodities, and SEBI and RBI can adopt global best practices suited for Indian markets. This would foster dramatic growth, build investor trust, and create opportunities for all stakeholders.”

The agenda covered pressing topics such as:

● India's Commodity Market Reforms: Analysis of recent regulatory changes and their impact on futures and spot markets.

● Energy Transition & Commodities: How the shift to renewable energy and green fuels is affecting oil, gas, and power markets.

● Agricultural Markets Outlook: Trends in agri-commodities and food supply chains amid climate and policy changes.

● Spot Pricing & Market Infrastructure: Development of transparent spot pricing mechanisms and the role of exchanges.

● Petrochemicals & Metals: Evolving demand-supply scenarios in petrochemical feedstocks and base metals.

● Regulatory Evolution: The future of commodities regulation and risk management in India's financial markets.

These sessions provided a 360-degree view of the commodity landscape – from policy reforms to technology and market infrastructure – at a time when India's commodity ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation.

A highlight of the day was the launch of the “One Nation One Symbol” campaign by Sanjeev Sanyal, alongside Savitha Rao (founder of India Positive Citizen) and Sandeep Bajoria. The initiative advocates a unified national emblem for all products Made in India, aimed at strengthening brand identity and self-reliance.

Commenting on the initiative, Adil Singh, Director of Tefla's said, “At Tefla's, our mission has always been to identify critical pain points across industries and create meaningful platforms that drive solutions. Commodity Market Movers is a testament to this approach for the commodities sector. Through our diverse forums – including over 30 intellectual properties like Globoil – we continue to foster collaboration, accelerate industry growth, and contribute to India's economic progress.”

The conference drew support from NCDEX, Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), Waseda Global, IQN Data, Sunvin Group, National Bulk Handling Corporation (NBHC), Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), and others, underscoring the wide industry backing for the event.

As India's commodity market evolves in line with global standards and domestic reforms, platforms like Commodity Market Movers are emerging as crucial forums for dialogue and policy advocacy between the industry and the government.

