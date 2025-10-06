Telangana bags USD1 billion Eli Lilly investment for new pharma manufacturing plant

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] October 6 : In a major boost to Telangana's life sciences sector, US pharma giant Eli Lilly has announced a massive investment of over USD1 billion to set up a new manufacturing plant and quality centre in Hyderabad.

The move is expected to create thousands of job opportunities for the state's youth and further strengthen Hyderabad's position as a global life sciences and pharmaceutical hub.

The announcement came after a delegation from Eli Lilly met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Monday.

This latest investment, one of the largest in recent years, comes just months after the inauguration of Eli Lilly's Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on August 4. The new facilities will expand the company's manufacturing capacity and global supply operations, focusing on medicines to treat diabetes, obesity, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and autoimmune conditions.

"Telangana means business. Hyderabad is a global city. Our government will support and welcome all industries looking to invest here," said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, reaffirming the state's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for global investors.

The Chief Minister thanked the Eli Lilly leadership for choosing Telangana and assured full government support for future expansions. He also recalled Hyderabad's legacy as a pharma hub since Indira Gandhi established IDPL in 1965, which laid the foundation for the state's thriving pharmaceutical ecosystem.

"Indira Gandhi's initiative in 1965 is the reason why Hyderabad stands as a hub of bulk drug manufacturing. Hyderabad was also at the epicentre of the Covid vaccine manufacturing at the global stage." noted chief minister.

Highlighting Telangana's vision to become a knowledge hub, the Chief Minister said an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) is being set up at Genome Valley to offer technical support to companies. He also mentioned that leading pharma industrialists have been inducted into the Board of Governors of the upcoming Young India Skills University, chaired by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said Eli Lilly's decision to expand in Hyderabad underlines the state's dynamic industrial landscape and growing influence in advanced healthcare manufacturing.

Eli Lilly's Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International, Patrik Jonsson, said the USD1 billion investment reflects the company's confidence in India's capabilities within its global network.

Recruitment for the Hyderabad facility is expected to begin immediately, with openings across engineering, chemistry, analytical sciences, quality assurance, and management roles.

With the new investment, Eli Lilly will manufacture in Telangana and supply globally, further cementing the state's status as a preferred destination for life sciences innovation and global pharma operations.

