Telangana CM meets Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, discusses state's immense potential

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 30 : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his Cabinet Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, among others, met Microsoft President Satya Nadella in Hyderabad.

Microsoft is one of the earliest technology companies in Hyderabad and has grown to a strength of 10,000 over the years.

It has also invested in a data centre capacity of 600 MW in the state.

Chief Minister Reddy thanked Nadella for regular investments and the growth of Microsoft's business in the city and state.

The Chief Minister and his IT Minister discussed various technology imperatives that the state is focusing on including AI, Gen AI, cloud, and sought Microsoft's support to develop a strong ecosystem so that Hyderabad is seen as the leading city in the world in technology domain, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement Monday.

The Chief Minister also explained his plans for infrastructure development in the state including Regional Ring Road, radial roads, Future City, development of new manufacturing clusters, and how the government is proposing to create a vast pool of industry-ready talent through institutions like Young India Skills University.

As per a CMO post on X, Satya Nadella reiterated the commitment of Microsoft to partner with the state government in all its initiatives. He appreciated the Chief Minister's vision of enhancing skills and improving infrastructure to the next level and opined that only these two can position Hyderabad in the Top 50 cities in the world for creating economic growth.

