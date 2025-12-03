Telangana CM meets PM, extends invitation for Global Summit

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to invite him to the 'Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit' scheduled to be held in Hyderabad next week and to seeks the Centre’s support for key infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister extended a special invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the Global Summit to be held at the Bharat Future City, Hyderabad on December 8 and 9.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accompanied the Chief Minister during this meeting, which took place in the Parliament premises.

The Chief Minister presented to the Prime Minister the specially printed invitation for the Global Summit, prepared by the state government.

The Chief Minister explained that, in alignment with the Union Government’s 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goals, Telangana is moving ahead with a strong vision to achieve a $3-trillion economy by 2047. In line with these goals, Telangana has prepared the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, designed to analyse sector-wise growth targets and future development plans.

He informed the Prime Minister that the Vision Document has been prepared with inputs from NITI Aayog and through consultations with experts from various fields. This Vision Document will be formally released during the Global Summit.

The Chief Minister sought full support and cooperation from the Centre for the developmental initiatives being undertaken in the state as part of the Telangana Rising vision.

He urged the Prime Minister to grant necessary approvals for Phase-II expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. The state government has already submitted proposals to the Centre for a network expansion covering 162.5 km, with an estimated cost of ₹43,848 crore. He appealed for approval to implement this project as a Joint Venture between the Centre and the State.

The Chief Minister also requested Cabinet approval and financial sanction for the northern part of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR), and sought the Centre’s approval to begin construction of the southern Part as well. He appealed to the PM to take up the Regional Ring Rail project, proposed along the Regional Ring Road corridor, at the earliest.

CM Revanth Reddy also sought the Centre’s special focus on 12-lane Greenfield Express Highway from Hyderabad to Bandar Port via Amaravati and Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Corridor, proposed as a Greenfield expressway.

The Chief Minister also submitted a representation seeking approval for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor from Munnanur to Srisailam, passing through the Tiger Reserve, to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Hyderabad to the Srisailam pilgrimage centre.

