Telangana CM promises to develop Kodangal as international education hub

Hyderabad, Nov 24 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said Kodangal will be developed as an international education hub.

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for various development works in his constituency, Kodangal in Vikarabad district, he also vowed to develop the town as the Noida of Telangana.

He also promised to develop Kodangal as the model constituency in the state.

He said Kodangal will be developed into an education hub where students from all over the state will come to pursue their studies.

The Chief Minister listed the development programmes, mainly the start of medical, veterinary, agricultural, paramedical, nursing, engineering colleges, integrated residential schools, junior and degree colleges, and a military school in the Kodangal constituency.

Asserting that quality education is the only way to brighten everyone’s future and their lives, CM Revanth Reddy said that the government was providing breakfast to 28,000 students in 312 government schools in Kodangal assembly constituency.

“We are ensuring that no student suffers from hunger and have taken up a program to provide mid-day meals through centralised kitchens. Like Mothers, our government is also thinking about the well-being of the students by providing quality food,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

Stating that the ‘people’s government’ accorded top priority to education, irrigation and women empowerment, he said the state would flourish economically only when women are happy and lead a dignified life.

He claimed that the government launched a slew of women empowerment schemes so that they can live with self-respect.

Fine Rice distribution, free RTC bus travel and cooking gas cylinder at Rs 500 brought cheers in every household, he said. The government also awarded work to women's groups to set up solar power plants and compete with top industrialists.

Stating that the farmers are voluntarily giving land to the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Project, the CM said that the project will be completed in three years and provide irrigation facilities.

The government is also committed to transforming the Lagacherla industrial area into an international industrial area. Long long-pending railway network to Kodangal will also be completed soon. The 70-year-old dream of Kodangal people will come true as the works for the railway line will start in nine months.

He also announced the establishment of cement industries in Kodangal constituency and promoted the constituency as a role model for the state in development

Reiterating that the “Indiramma Rajyam” will continue in the state for 10 years, the CM sought the support of women for the comprehensive development of Kodangal. He appealed to people to elect good candidates in the ensuing local body elections.

--IANS

ms/dan

