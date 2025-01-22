Telangana CM Revanth Reddy aims to make Hyderabad global leader in urban mobility

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 : Addressing the roundtable on 'Reimagining Urban Mobility' at the World Economic Forum (WEF) CII conference in Davos on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy outlined his vision for transforming Hyderabad into the world's best city in terms of urban mobility.

"I want to make Hyderabad's future city the world's best in urban mobility," said Reddy, emphasizing that the key to success lies in three guiding principles- "fastest, greenest, and lowest cost."

His speech, which resonated deeply with the attendees, highlighted four key aspects critical to the future of urban mobility- infrastructure, accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainability.

He further explained that while infrastructure and sustainability are crucial, accessibility remains at the heart of his urban mobility strategy.

A major highlight of his address was the focus on inclusivity, he stated, "Besides infrastructure and sustainability, I also have to think of access... My government has given free bus travel to around 20 million women. Empowering women and marginalised people through mobility is a big achievement for my government," he said.

This initiative aims to enhance mobility access for underserved sections of society, thereby fostering greater equality and opportunity.

Revanth Reddy also spoke about his ambitious plan to create a "net-zero city"a sustainable urban hub that integrates state-of-the-art mobility solutions.

"We are building a new future city- a net zero city. We want to build the world's best mobility options in this city. Finally, we want to move our people at a low cost, and in a sustainable way," he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of moving people efficiently, at a low cost, and with minimal environmental impact.

Reddy's remarks were met with resounding applause from the gathering, reflecting a shared belief that excellence in urban mobility will play a decisive role in shaping the future of cities worldwide.

Revanth Reddy called for significant investments to develop the infrastructure necessary to move over 40 million people across Telangana, positioning the state as a model for sustainable urban development.

He emphasised, "I want investments to help build urban mobility infrastructure to move more than 40 million people across Telangana."

