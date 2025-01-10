Telangana CM Revanth Reddy participates in inauguration of CII National Council meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 : Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday, outlining the state's ambitious plans for infrastructure, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

Participating in the inauguration of the CII National Council Meeting, CM Reddy emphasised the city's growing significance as a hub for business and innovation.

During the interaction with industry leaders, CM stated that the state has completed 10 years of achieving statehood and the government has a dream regarding the development of Telangana and it is "Telangana Rising".

He further stated that the government wants to build a great city in India, dedicated to the service sector."

"Our aim is to promote the Future City (Hyderabad) as a pollution-free net-zero city," he stated.

He added that the state government is prioritising the electrification of public transportation, with plans to introduce a fleet of 3,200 electric buses to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The state has exempted registration and road tax for electric Vehicles (EVs) to incentivise electric vehicle adoption, CM asserted.

Telangana has already seen the fastest sales of electric vehicles in India, underscoring the state's commitment to a green future, he added.

CM further pointed out that another significant development in the pipeline is the Musi Rejuvenation Project. The initiative aims to restore and revitalise the Musi River, ensuring a freshwater flow along a 55 km stretch in Hyderabad, he added.

The project is part of a larger strategy to secure Hyderabad's drinking water needs well into 2050, he stated.

In terms of infrastructure, Chief Minister Reddy stated that the construction of a Regional Ring Road (RRR) will stretch over 360 kilometer along with a regional ring railway.

This network will facilitate better connectivity and help develop the area between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR into a major manufacturing hub. The region will house industries in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, aerospace, defence, electric vehicles, and solar energy.

He stated that the government is also focused on rural development, particularly in agriculture.

We are concentrating on organic farming, cold storage facilities, and warehouses in rural Telangana, outside the ORR, Reddy added.

Addressing the issue of logistics, the CM highlighted the government's plan to develop a Dry Port, which will be linked to Bandar Port in Andhra Pradesh through dedicated road and rail connections. This move aims to boost trade and logistics in the region, compensating for Telangana's lack of a coastline.

Further emphasising the state's commitment to economic growth, Reddy stated that Telangana's government is working to create an ecosystem that ensures the highest ease of doing business, not only in India but across the globe.

"We are inviting investors from around the world to come and invest in Telangana. Together, let us create wonders," he urged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor