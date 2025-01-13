Telangana CM to visit Singapore, Davos to invite investments

Hyderabad, Jan 13 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will, on January 16, embark on a visit to Singapore and Davos to attract investments to the state.

An official delegation led by the Chief Minister will visit Singapore from January 16 to 19 and Davos from January 20 to 22.

Industry and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu and top officials of the Industries Department will be part of the delegation. The delegation will hold talks regarding Skill University and other investment-related agreements in Singapore before participating in the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

At a meeting with the Industry Minister and officials on Monday, the officials briefed the Chief Minister about the plans to attend the conferences and meetings organised with the representatives of the global industries and investors during the visit to Singapore and Davos.

The Chief Minister stated that Telangana emerged as the best destination for global investments in the country and attracting giants in the manufacturing and service sectors.

The state government created an investor-friendly ecosystem to woo investors in the country as well as abroad, he said, and directed officials to be ready to promote Hyderabad on the world platform and invite huge investments.

Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that the state’s industrial policy will attract big investments in the future. He was of the view that all the welfare schemes and development programmes introduced by the government in the first year helped strengthen the state economy.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the investments received in the first year. The state received investments of Rs 40,232 crore by entering MoUs with global companies at the World Economic Forum conference held in Davos last year. Fourteen leading companies came forward to invest in the state and agreements were signed for taking up 18 projects.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that about 17 of these projects have already started and 10 projects are in various stages with fast progress. The officials also said that seven projects are in the initial stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor