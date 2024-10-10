Telangana Health Minister to Inaugurate Sravani Hospitals Multi-Specialty Facility in KPHB, Kukatpally

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10: Sravani Hospitals, one of Hyderabad's rapidly growing healthcare providers, is set to open a new multi-specialty hospital in Kukatpally, further expanding its mission to deliver world-class medical care. Established in 2022, the hospital is making strides in advanced treatments and patient-centered care, and the Kukatpally facility marks a significant step in its expansion efforts.

The grand opening, scheduled for October 12, 2024 on the occasion of Dusshera , will feature Telangana Minister for Health, Shri C. Damodar Raja Narasimha as the chief guest, highlighting the importance of accessible healthcare in the growing Kukatpally region. This new branch is expected to offer a wide array of medical services, including *Anaesthesiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopaedics, Urology, Paediatrics, Critical Care, and more, making it a one-stop destination for comprehensive medical care.

Sravani Hospitals has quickly earned a reputation for delivering top-tier medical services by combining cutting-edge technology, skilled professionals, and a patient-centric approach. The Kukatpally branch will uphold this standard with the latest diagnostic tools, expert surgeons, and personalized care programs.

Dr. Hareesh Tarigoppula, the Managing Director - Sravani Hospitals, Kukatpally expressed his excitement about the new facility, stating, "We are committed to bringing world-class healthcare to Kukatpally, where residents can now access specialized medical services under one roof. Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care, driven by innovation and personalized treatment." With Dr. Hareesh at the helm, the hospital is focused on delivering superior medical outcomes through a blend of modern technology and expert clinical care.

The CEO, Sravani Chettupalli, who has been a driving force behind the hospital's patient-first philosophy, emphasized, "At Sravani Hospitals, our focus is not only on providing treatment but on building trust and long-term relationships with our patients. The Kukatpally branch is an extension of our vision to make high-quality healthcare accessible to all, while continuing to raise the standards of medical services across the region."

Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, the President, added, "This new facility is a reflection of our commitment to fostering medical innovation and ensuring that patients have access to the best possible treatments. We've equipped the Kukatpally branch with the latest technology and a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering exceptional care."

The Kukatpally hospital will serve as a beacon of hope for residents, offering treatments for both common and complex medical issues. Its comprehensive list of specialties ensures that patients will have access to everything from routine check-ups to life-saving surgeries, all under one roof.

Sravani Hospitals' expansion comes at a time when the demand for quality healthcare in Hyderabad is rising rapidly, driven by a growing population and the need for advanced medical infrastructure. With the opening of this new facility, Sravani Hospitals is poised to play a crucial role in meeting these needs and delivering on its promise of compassionate care.

Located at MIG 337/1, Road no 4, KPHB, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, the new hospital is easily accessible to residents in and around the Kukatpally area. For more information about the hospital and its services, residents can contact the hospital at +91 9154991480 or visit in person.

About Sravani Hospitals:

Founded in 2022, Sravani Hospitals is committed to delivering the highest standard of medical care across various specialties. With a focus on compassion, innovation, and excellence, Sravani Hospitals continues to expand its footprint in Hyderabad, ensuring quality healthcare for all sections of society. Sravani Hospitals has also received Top Emerging Hospital in South Region in All India Multispecialty Hospitals Ranking Survey 2023 by Times of India.

