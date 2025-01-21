"Telangana means business, is place for investments": CM Revanth Reddy in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 : Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum promoting his state, has said they were keen on investment in areas such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, pharma and infrastructure.

"Hyderabad, Telangana is the place for investments. Davos is the place for marketing...Telangana means business. We are promoting sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, pharma and infrastructure," Revanth Reddy toldafter a round table meeting with corporates.

Asked about what kind of investment deals have been inked, the Chief Minister said he cannot share the details at present.

"I will release (all details) once I have completed this visit," he said, hinting at announcing potential investments.

Earlier in the day, Reddy had a meeting with Hein Schumacher, CEO, Unilever, and Willem Uijen, Chief Supply Chain Officer Unilever, to discuss investment and business opportunities for the global FMCG giant in Telangana along with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu Garu.

He also inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at the Promenade, World Economic Forum, Davos along with Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan, and Union Minister for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary.

The two union ministers also promised maximum support for various state initiatives in skills development and food processing.

During the day, the Telangana government signed an MoU with Skyroot for an integrated, private rocket manufacturing, integration and testing facility at Davos.

The MoU envisages the firm would establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration and testing facility in Telangana.

The new project will see Skyroot making an investment of around Rs 500 crore, which will be amongst the largest integrated private-sector rocket manufacturing, integration and testing facilities.

