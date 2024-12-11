Telecom operators geared up to block spammy telemarketer messages from Wednesday

New Delhi, Dec 11 Telecom operators were set to begin blocking messages from Wednesday that do not have a defined or matching telemarketer chain as per the government’s directive, which aims to ensure spam-free communication for millions of users.

In line with the directive issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on August 20, 2024, all commercial messages sent by Principal Entities (PEs) must now be fully traceable.

This proactive measure is expected to minimise disruption and consumer inconvenience, given the extensive preparatory work undertaken by telecom service providers (TSPs) and stakeholders.

According to Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), more than 90 per cent of PEs, accounting for the majority of commercial traffic, have successfully registered their chains.

“This robust preparation ensures readiness for the transition to full compliance. To comply with TRAI's directives, all member TSPs of COAI have successfully deployed the necessary technical solutions and have been technically ready to implement the PE- telemarketer (TM) binding process,” Kochhar said in a statement.

To ensure a seamless transition and to minimise any disruption to consumers, TSPs initiated the PE-TM binding in a logger mode starting November 1, 2024.

During this phase, traffic was not blocked due to hash mismatches or unregistered chains, allowing TSPs to identify and address failures in collaboration with Principal entities and telemarketers.

In parallel, member TSPs actively engaged with approximately 18,000 telemarketers (including delivery TMs) and over 300,000 Principal Entities.

“This engagement included various meetings and several webinars with total participants in thousands from various sectors including BFSI, insurance, state and central government bodies, etc. facilitating comprehensive awareness on the chain registration process, providing guidance on technical changes for hashing functions and addressing other operational requirements,” said the COAI DG.

These collective efforts mark a transformative step in ensuring the traceability and security of commercial messages.

“This initiative will not only safeguard consumers from fraudulent and unsolicited commercial messages but also enhance trust in the communication networks,” said Kochhar.

